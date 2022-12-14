Will a ‘trickle charge’ ruin lithium batteries?

Dear Dave,

I replaced my lead acid batteries with two Ampere Time 200-amp-hour lithium batteries. I replaced the converter with a Progressive Dynamics converter, and 14.6-volt output that goes down to 13.6 when charged. The manufacturer says not to trickle charge them. Any advice would be great. —Rodney, 2022 Twilight Signature 3100

Dear Rodney,

The Progressive Dynamics converter is a good move as it will provide the 14.6 volts that the lithium batteries want. When the batteries are fully charged, the converter should go down to 13.6 volts, which is the level that a fully charged battery will not accept a charge.

Trickle charge vs. float charge

There is no “trickle charge” that I am aware of, but rather a float charge that is a specific voltage applied. The battery is free to accept current or not, depending on the state of charge. That is why you want to pair a converter that is designed for lithium batteries with your new batteries.

What manufacturer stated “not to trickle charge”? Was it the battery company, Progressive Dynamics, or the RV company? What brand of batteries did you put in?

This is the Progressive Dynamics model we installed for the 2015 Thor Challenger that we put in the same battery array as you described. We used the Expion360 brand, as I felt they had the utmost in quality and components. There are a ton of cheap lithium batteries flooding the market these days.

Another consideration is the distance your converter is from the batteries and “line lose” or voltage drop you might experience. Ours was installed under the bed and was about 25’, which meant our 8-gauge cable was insufficient and we would not get a full 14.6 volts.

I would suggest you contact Progressive Dynamics and talk with their technician, as he is the most knowledgeable when it comes to the batteries and distance.

