Winnebago Access 28FK: Affordable, but it doesn’t portray cheap

Today’s RV review is of the Winnebago Access 28FK travel trailer. This is a front kitchen, rear bedroom, couple’s trailer that might make sense for a lot of people. It’s also one of the newer Winnebago products that reflects the whole RV industry’s focus on offering more affordable options.

In case you weren’t around, the RV industry continued to add features and upgrades during the Covid years as people would buy just about anything they could get their hands on. In fact, friends of mine selling RVs had lists of names waiting for almost anything that came into the dealership. Anything.

When we all lose our collective minds and do things like this and the number of resources available to build RVs remains the same, the way a smart business manager works is to add value and features and focus on more profitable products in the range.

But now that the teeter has tottered in the opposite direction, with interest rates up and sales lower, companies are again focusing on making their products more affordable. Some companies have reduced the number of high-end features in their rigs, for example. And Winnebago has introduced the wood-framed, aluminum-skinned (referred to as stick-and-tin) Access line.

What’s inside

I really like towable RVs with kitchens in the front—and this is one of them. This just makes sense. Kitchens are heavy, so you put them ahead of the axles—which is good for towing.

In this case, Winnebago has the main kitchen counter across the front of the rig, with a two-bowl sink and three-burner cooktop along with good counter space. There are also a lot of drawers as well as a pantry.

The oven is a convection air fryer microwave. The space you might look for a traditional propane oven is used for drawer storage. Many of you have commented that you would prefer this type of arrangement, and I know this is, to me, incrementally better than the 17” oven so many RVs have.

While all the details on this model haven’t been finalized yet, it appears that they’re going to offer two types of seating options in the slide room: theater seats or a hide-a-bed sofa. Those face the TV, as well as a four-place dinette with the usual knee-knocker poles.

I know Winnebago’s Grand Design folks have table legs that are folding and even allow for placement at counter height (it’s in this review). Perhaps they’ll share this with their friends designing Access trailers and dump those knee-knockers.

Winnebago Access 28FK

Split bath

A number of you have told me that you don’t like when the bathroom bisects the RV, but I really do. This is a far better sound barrier than just one door. Yeah, yeah, you have to walk through the bathroom to get to the other side of the RV. If someone’s in there, that’s a way to elicit complaints from said sitter or showerer.

That bathroom is rather spacious, especially around the porcelain toilet, and there are sliding doors on each side. This RV also has a 6’8” ceiling, so headroom is really good, as well.

If it’s really a problem and someone ate more of what they shouldn’t have eaten, there is a door to the outside in both the bedroom and the main living space. Problem. Solution.

Back bedroom

There are a lot of reasons I like the bedroom in the back, and Winnebago’s done a good job with this one. First of all, the bed is a true queen-sized bed. Nice.

This also makes the window above the bed a little bit more logical in that rocks aren’t going to shatter it. There are also windows that can provide a cross breeze.

Winnebago’s done a neat job segmenting the storage under the bed with a space on each side plus an open space in the middle. If you bring your pet and it likes sleeping in a kennel, this might be the ideal place for that. Or just storage. Or a traveling troll if you come across one—I don’t want to dictate.

Something here that is pervasive in the RV industry are little LEDs where you’re trying to sleep. I appreciate the household and USB outlets on each side of the bed. But, like in my own RV, you’re going to want to cover up those bright green LEDs on the USB outlets so you can actually sleep at night.

What is the Winnebago Access

Access is a new line of travel trailers from Winnebago and, in some ways, you could say one that harkens back to the early days of the company. That’s because this is a trailer that is traditionally built using wood framing and a corrugated aluminum skin.

But the aluminum skins on these are thicker than average in the industry. Also, the interior build is going to follow how Winnebago does things with their more up-level models in terms of cabinet construction and materials.

Wood-framed, aluminum-skinned trailers are less expensive to build than laminated models for a variety of reasons. This is Winnebago’s first foray into this type of construction in many, many years. But there are other signs of accommodating price tags in here.

Even though this was designed to be more affordable, there are thoughtful features and a nice feel to the interior—so it doesn’t come across as cheap. Another example of this is the fact that Winnebago includes a shade on the entry door, whereas most RV companies make this an option. Details.

This might also be popular with taller travelers with an interior ceiling height of 6’8”. That’s above-average.

Boondocking and travel access

There is a standard 200 watts of solar on the roof of this rig. That is good for maintaining a battery depending on a lot of different circumstances. Winnebago does include a 30-amp charge controller, so more panels is no issue.

Something I’ve seen in these that I really like is the little fairing over the front of the solar panel to help deflect air at highway speeds. Little stuff like this makes a big difference over time.

As mentioned, this trailer is also wired up so that it’s ready for an inverter, for those that want to run the household outlets on battery power. This won’t be all buyers, but those for whom this works will appreciate the thoughtfulness.

The size of the holding tanks they specified are pretty large, with 60 gallons of fresh water and two gray tanks: one 49 gallons and the other 47. I also like that there is over a ton of cargo carrying capacity which makes sense in a large towable like this.

Some thoughts

Interestingly, as I see new things come along in the RV industry, it makes me wish more people had the curiosity I have. And by more people, I mean whoever makes decisions at these RV companies.

What I’m referring to is the TV mount in the Keystone Cougar 260MLE that we looked at recently. That mount allows the TV to drop down. I’d love to see that used more commonly, including here.

I’ve also seen more and more incorporation of Lippert’s ladder prep, which allows you to buy and use a telescopic ladder that Lippert sells. Some RVs even include the ladder.

But I wonder if this is done because so many of you have hung things off ladders, which they’re not designed for, and then sued RV companies for your own bad decision? I do like the telescopic ladder, and I know Lippert will also sell you mounts such that you can get up onto the side of the RV, as well.

And quit hanging stuff off the ladder. That’s not what it’s for.

This Winnebago Access 28FK is a prototype

Know that what we’re looking at here is a prototype and Winnebago has already stated that some of what you see here isn’t what you’ll see in showrooms. One of the things that’s changing is the carpet in the slide, instead being replaced by vinyl flooring. Good!

Another thing I like in here is the rack-and-pinion slide mechanism which, in my world, is more capable of working with larger slide rooms like the one here.

Lastly, the model we saw didn’t feature rear- and side-view camera prep, but production models reportedly will. Another good thing.

There will probably be some other changes as well. Maybe they’ll read this and change the legs under the table, or get that fancy TV mount that Keystone is using in the 260?

We know these are here to be more affordable. But they don’t really feel like something you’d buy because you couldn’t get a more expensive rig. Overall, I think the interiors have a slightly upscale feel to them. I bet people will like these and gain an affinity for Winnebago in the process. So these aren’t just more affordable—they’re smarter.

