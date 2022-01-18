Winnebago announces all-electric motorhome concept, the e-RV

Winnebago took the opportunity of the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa to announce a concept all-electric motorhome dubbed the Winnebago e-RV. This all-electric RV sets the stage for where the company may be headed in the future.

This new vehicle, based on the full-size Ford Transit van, is completely electric, zero emission, with no propane or other liquid fuels aboard whatsoever. On hand to make the announcement was Ashis Bhattacharya, Winnebago’s Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology and Enterprise Marketing, who shared the company’s ideas asking, “What would an RV look like if designed for the electric age?”

The e-RV runs on 350 volts

While few specific details were announced, one of the areas the company did announce was that the whole thing runs on 350 volts of electricity. That includes the heater, air conditioner and other appliances. The vehicle is powered by an 86 kWh battery.

For comparison, a base Tesla Model 3 mid-size sedan has a 60 kWh, and the new Model X Plaid, the most powerful car the company makes, uses a 95 kWh battery. That is the same size as the battery in the company’s SUV, the Tesla Model X.

The goal of the e-RV concept is to provide “Efficient comfort and functionality to experience the outdoors.”

A smartphone can control the systems

On board there are proprietary control systems allowing the user to manage the charging and supply systems. It was also stated that you can use a smartphone to control the systems. Further, there were many mentions of a high-performance wireless system enabling you to connect on the road.

The vehicle is a concept at the moment—so details like pricing, availability and actual systems are yet to be determined. Further, Winnebago is promising to continue to refine the vehicle before it actually becomes available.

Bhattacharya described the driving experience as extraordinarily vibration free, which is what one would expect of an EV. For example, riding in a Tesla compared to most vehicles is a very different experience from riding in a typical piston engine vehicle.

The e-RV is marketed as environmentally friendly

There are other nods to environmental friendliness, including recycled flooring made of cork and recycled tires, and reclaimed wood surfaces.



Winnebago also addressed charging in that this vehicle can be charged in virtually any circumstance it would encounter including, of course, popular EV charging stations, but also campgrounds and home chargers.

In another story on the vehicle, it was estimated that driving range would be about 125 miles which Winnebago says is sufficient for many RVers.

Details limited

Of course, details are limited at this time. But these concepts are interesting to see how companies are working to overcome the real challenges of an all-electric RV.

At present there is an electric version of the Ford Transit van on which this vehicle is based. That vehicle sports a 68 kWh battery and has an estimated range (by Ford) of 126 miles. Winnebago did say that much of what they were working on was independent of the electric Transit.

