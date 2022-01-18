RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Issue 1777

Brilliant camping hacks and tips using steel wool

By Gail Marsh

I used to think it was smart to pack some steel wool along when camping so that I could scrub our cookware and grill grates. I had no idea how many other ways that steel wool could help out around the campsite. Here are some surprising RV hacks for steel wool that I’ve discovered. I bet they’ll surprise you, too!

Today's RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Coachmen Prism 24FS. As he reports, “Overall, the Prism is a nice rig and there are some positive aspects of how they’re building them including using Azdel substrates in the wall, PVC roofing and many other touches.” But Tony has a question for you: Are Sprinter Class C RVs even worth considering? Learn more and answer that question for yourself by clicking here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does only one side of the circuit breaker work with 50-15 amp dogbone?

Dear Dave,

I have the 50-amp to 15-amp adapter which my dealer sold me. I run a good-sized 100′ extension cord from the adapter to my regular garage outlet (standard 110v outlet) that is on a 20-amp circuit. With this configuration, only half of my distribution panel works in the RV. That half has no outlets in the RV energized on it (including the refrigerator, microwave, TV) and the two batteries for the 5th wheel will NOT charge (but the A/C over the bed will work and the washer-dryer plug). …

Read the rest of Gena’s question and Dave’s response.

RV sales people: Which customer service approach wins the sale?

By Keith Ward

I’m shopping for my very first RV (gulp). That means tons of Internet research, including forums, YouTube videos, etc. It means budgeting, and not buying more RV than I can afford. It also means talking to multiple RV sales reps. And boy, they are not all the same. … I’ve been working with two reps in particular, representing the top contenders for the travel trailer I’m going to get. I’m shocked at how different the reps are, and how much better one is than the other. Read more.

Scheduled roof maintenance pays dividends

Having a schedule of physically inspecting your RV roof every six months is a good idea. Left unrepaired, roof tears or bad sealant around roof openings can let water get through, right down to that chintzy particle board or other roof substrate. Left long enough, water can infiltrate the sidewalls. Mold, mildew, and huge repair expenses are the only outcome. Get up there and clean the roof with mild soap and water. Some RVers apply a protectant, too. Check all the seals, around vents, antennas, and end-caps.

10 Of The Best Road Trips You Can Take In Michigan

Since it’s National Michigan Day, we thought we’d share this page from Only in Your State. These aren’t your typical road trips either. You’ll want to check this out.

• If they became suddenly very rich, 23 percent say they would immediately buy a new, high-end RV.

• 8 percent believe we will most certainly establish a base on the moon within the next five years.

• If the speed limit is 60 mph, the majority of people, 56 percent, say they will stick to the speed limit – not any faster, not any slower. (If you’re curious, 14 percent will go faster and the remaining 31 percent will go slower.)

Orange Cream Cheese Bread

by Jen Frame from Sequim, WA

This orange quick bread reminds us of a super-rich pound cake with a subtle orange flavor. The loaf is super moist and tender – almost has a creamy texture. Nuts add a little texture, and feel free to add more if you love nutty bread. Drizzling orange juice on the top crust was our favorite part.

We’re adding this to our “to-make” list. Yum! Get the recipe.

Goldfish (the fish, not the snack) haven’t always been gold. They used to be silver, with a very occasional fish having a mutation making it red, orange or yellow. In around 618-907, the Tang Dynasty began keeping these small carp in ornamental ponds. Around that same time, people began isolating the fish with the unique gold color to breed them. This worked, but it wasn’t really until 1162 when the empress of the Song Dynasty ordered construction on a gigantic pond specifically to breed red and gold variants of the fish. The rest, they say, is history!

