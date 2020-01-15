Winnebago to debut two new RVs at Tampa RV Show

The following is a lightly edited press release from Winnebago

FOREST CITY, IOWA, January 15, 2020 – The Winnebago Solis and HIKE will make their consumer show debuts at the Florida RV Supershow, January 15-19 at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

The all-new Solis is a versatile camper van with a fiberglass pop-top that raises on hinges and gas springs to provide a loft sleeping area for two. The RV has all-season capability, a space-expanding rear door design with privacy screen and a heated bathroom that doubles as a drying room for wet gear.

“When creating the Solis, we focused on implementing durable and efficient features that pair well with a variety of outdoor recreation activities,” said Russ Garfin, Director of Product Management.

The 59P floorplan offers sleeping space for up to four adults with a loft above and a Murphy+ bed in the main living area that includes a table on the flipside to create a flexible workspace. “The Solis was designed for off-the-grid camping with a standard 220-watt solar panel and simplified winterization,” Garfin said.

The HIKE is a travel trailer with offset wheels, robust fenders and off-road tires for tough roads. Other features include: a multi-function front LP/gear storage area, contemporary interior styling and a rugged exoskeleton that can attach bikes, kayaks and other outdoor tools. All HIKE floorplans are under 4,500 pounds allowing for a variety of tow-vehicle options.

All five HIKE floorplans will be on display at this week’s Florida RV Supershow.