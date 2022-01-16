Self-powered trailers speak to the future of EV towing

If you dare mention electric trucks on any social media forum, especially when it comes to RV-related topics, you’re going to get a few folks who are looking forward to the future and a lot of people who work very hard to show how poorly situated electric vehicles are set to tow.

The folks who like to disprove the future and change are quite adept at citing sources for all sorts of things. But the biggest commonality among their arguments is quite legitimate—tow range.

“Range anxiety”

In fact, the term “range anxiety” is amplified when folks start discussing electric pickups because anybody who’s ever towed a travel trailer knows that your range goes right down the toilet when pulling a trailer. So is there really a future to an electric pickup truck as it relates to pulling a trailer?

Yes.

But not how you might assume.

Lippert has started to disclose information about a technology they’re working on, while Thor made an announcement about a technology they’ve licensed. Both point in the same direction.

Lippert

Without question, Lippert is the largest RV chassis manufacturer out there and builds the vast majority of the chassis for RVs. The company is involved in all sorts of RV products including camp chairs and awnings all the way to the integrated control systems you’re finding in an ever-growing number of RVs.

The company recently revealed a project they’ve been working on called Project Edison. It incorporates a significant amount of energy stored in a travel trailer chassis along with a complete drive system. Essentially you could say the trailer is also an electric vehicle in every sense of the word.

The chassis has an electric traction motor, but the model they showed was rather radical. More on that later.

Thor – ZF

A few weeks ago, Thor announced that it had signed a “binding memorandum” with German auto supplier ZF. ZF has developed a similar idea to what Lippert announced with the trailer essentially being a completely electric vehicle.

Called eTrailer System, the idea is to have a high-capacity battery and an electric drive motor in the trailer that essentially provides additional traction power to the road. That removes the burden caused by pulling a travel trailer and thus allows the electric tow vehicle, or even traditionally fueled tow vehicle, to travel further.

The Big Idea

Both Lippert and ZF have many of the same ideas in mind and the customer could be a big beneficiary with any of these systems.

First of all, the trailer would literally become a separate electric vehicle with these systems. That means that it could provide enough propulsion to eliminate the losses you experience when pulling a trailer.

If you take my own Dodge Ram 1500, for example, when the truck is not towing I can get 17-19 miles per gallon if I hit the cruise control and go about 63 miles an hour. That seems to be a good speed given the gear ratios in the truck. At that speed, what I’m doing is primarily overcoming losses due to aerodynamic drag on the truck itself.

Now, if I add a trailer, that number drops down to about 11.5 miles per gallon. I’m having to overcome a significant increase in aerodynamic drag.

With the electrically driven trailer, I would expect that the fuel mileage wouldn’t drop at all. That’s because the trailer is using its own motor system to overcome the losses it generates in driving down the road.

Now, before you fire up your keyboards, know that I would typically not drive at 63 miles per hour when there’s no trailer back there, as there’s a Hemi under the hood calling my name.

Ford F-150 Lightning can travel 300 miles between charges

So, by extension, if you look at the new Ford F-150 Lightning with the extended-range battery, the company claims it can travel about 300 miles before needing a charge. By assumption, you could argue that hooking a travel trailer to the back of that truck would drop that by half and, being concerned about range, you might start looking for a charging station around 100-125 miles.

To say that would be a miserable towing experience would be an understatement. This is where the principal argument against electric trucks as RV tuggers has a lot of merit.

Essentially, the trailer would allow you to go back up to that 300 miles or so of range and that’s a reasonable amount of driving in a day. Yes, I know some of you drive much more than that, and I have pulled long days as well, but I usually don’t.

Boondocking

There’s another benefit to having a tremendous amount of batteries aboard any RV and that’s boondocking. Combine lots of reserve power with a good amount of solar and you’ve got the makings for a boondocking champion. It’s going to get to the point, again, where the limitations on your ability to stay off the grid are more dictated by how big your liquid storage is than power.

Lippert’s Project Edison

While details on their Edison project are still rather limited, here’s what I could share.

The chassis is a completely new product that is still under development but isn’t far from being potentially available to customers. The chassis incorporates a lithium battery bank nestled between the aluminum frame rails.

The suspension is very much like what you might find on an electric car in that it’s a fully independent suspension complete with shocks and springs. There is a central drive motor and the ability to control that through a smartphone.

In the article talking about this development, Lippert indicated that there’s enough juice stored aboard the trailer to power all the electrical systems for many days.

One of the benefits of having an electric drive motor aboard the trailer is that it can also act as a regenerative braking system. Instead of relying on your brakes or downshifting when descending or slowing down, like any electric vehicle, this one can turn the kinetic energy of the vehicle’s motion into braking energy by using that to generate power, thereby adding to the batteries.

This whole chassis looks very, very different than what you see presently in an RV chassis. It would be a terrific addition to a trailer designed for boondocking.

Other benefits

In addition to braking, boondocking and overcoming the losses of towing a trailer, this type of arrangement can also have other benefits.

One of those is that there’s an electric motor aboard so, as demonstrated by Lippert, you can move the trailer around using a smartphone app, likely through the Lippert OneControl system. So let’s say you get to a campsite that’s tricky to back into. No worries. Just disconnect the trailer and use your phone to back the trailer into the site.

Another potential benefit is that the trailer could be configured to charge your tow vehicle. Further, as with Ford’s F-150 Lightning, it is conceivable that the trailer could even power your home during a blackout.

While this was not discussed in any of the launches, it’s just ideas that come out of my head. But they are not unrealistic based on capabilities already announced by Ford with the Lightning.

Okay, how much?

So, how much are trailers with these advanced capabilities? They’re not going to be cheap, that’s for sure.

You’ve got to figure Lippert’s announcement used a lot of aluminum in the chassis, an advanced suspension, and a lot of lithium battery reserves. Likewise, the ZF system would have to be similarly advanced.

So to think that the chassis alone could be $50,000 or more is not out of the question.

But we’ve already seen some pretty pricey off-grid trailers, and many of the folks who buy electric vehicles are very passionate about them. To think that they might also spend more to get this kind of functionality also isn’t out of the question.

Questions

There are lots of questions and, at this point, not a lot of specifics. But those questions include where you would charge this trailer up if you decided to do so midway through a journey. Electric vehicle charging stations aren’t really set up for tandem vehicles. So it’s conceivable that you would charge the trailer at one charging station and then the tow vehicle at another.

Now, it’s likely that you could charge it when you get to a full hook-up campground. KOA, for one, has been seriously looking into EV charging at its locations.

Objections

For those who argue that the power grid is already strained and that more EV demand is going to be challenging, remember that the vast majority of EVs can be programmed to charge overnight when demand is otherwise low and prices match demand.

I would imagine that Lippert and ZF are smart enough to make these systems work with a standard 50-amp service at a campground. I’m sure there is even a provision to be able to charge with a 30- and even a 20-amp service, understanding that it would take much longer to do so.

In summary

Lippert has held its cards pretty close to the vest on this and ZF, too, doesn’t have much more in the way of specifics. But you can bet that I’ll be looking for details.

Meanwhile, the article on the Lippert announcement can be found here. ZF has been doing this a bit longer but you can find more details in this article.

My thanks to RVBusiness and ZF for use of the photos with this article.

