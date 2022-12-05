Monday, December 5, 2022

Winnebago recall: RV awning may extend unintentionally

By Chuck Woodbury
Winnebago Industries, Inc. is recalling certain 2021-2023 Revel motorhomes. The retractable awning may extend unintentionally during transit. An awning extending unintentionally during transit may become a distraction or road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

The potential number of RVs that may be affected by this recall is 4,521.

The Remedy
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 6, 2023. The remedy is currently under development. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 171.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

