RV Daily Tips. Monday, December 5, 2022

4.3 ( 4 )

Issue 2006

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn.” ―Hal Borland

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is International Ninja Day!

On this day in history: 1848 – California Gold Rush: In a message to the United States Congress, U.S. President James K. Polk confirms that large amounts of gold had been discovered in California.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Video: Transform RV bedroom into office. No tools or screws needed

This video is about a year old, but the information in it is timeless. You’ll surely get inspired after watching it!

A growing number of people are turning to RVing not only for recreation but also as a place to live and work from remotely. Josh Winters of Bish’s RV is seeing an increasing number of requests for RV office spaces. In this video, he demonstrates how an RV with a bunkhouse bedroom might be repurposed into a surprisingly functional office space quickly, easily, and with nearly no cost or modifications to the RV required.

Read More

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors and writers as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can I use a calcium chloride product to reduce moisture in RV?

Dear Dave,

Is a calcium chloride product like Dri-Z-Air adequate to dehumidify our RV? Or should we use a plug-in dehumidifier? —Bruce, 2017 Sunseeker

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Cool Tools: A cheater plumbing vent cap

It is common to have items on your RV roof become sun damaged and then eventually break or go missing. A common one would be the plumbing vent. There are many times that you can get away with replacing just the cap, and not the entire vent—where you have to remove the roof sealant and putty tape.

Today, I want to introduce you to a cheater plumbing vent cap.

Click here

Video of the day

RV noises: Stop immediately if you ever hear this sound in your RV

By Cheri Sicard

There are all kinds of RV noises. Some are common and nothing to be concerned about. Others can signal problems or potential problems, but in the video below, Sean from Long Long Honeymoon shares an experience that recently happened to them, in the hopes that it will never happen to you.

Click here to watch

RV kills young boy. Don’t let this happen in your family

By Chuck Woodbury

I wrote this article nine years ago in response to the death of 3-year-old Landyn Keener, who was electrocuted by simply touching his family’s Airstream trailer. I tell readers about this every couple of years as a reminder of how dangerous an RV can be under certain conditions. And those reminders have paid off: A few readers have reported what they learned saved a life of someone in their family. In this case the family’s trailer was experiencing what is known as a “hot skin” condition. It can happen to any of us, and does, in fact, happen much too often (most often it does not kill). I urge you to read this story. Being aware of what causes this potentially lethal condition could save your life or that of someone you love.

Reader poll

If you have an outdoor TV on your RV, how often do you watch it?

Tell us here

Light-up Christmas camper is a must-have for holiday decor!

Oh, have you ever seen anything so cute? And not only is it cute, but it also lights up! This adorable hand-painted vintage camper is perfect for adding holiday cheer to your table, mantel, kitchen, bedside table, bathroom and more! The camper comes with a 5′ plug-in light cord and extra bulbs. You gotta have it! (We do too!) Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Not-so-messy oil filter removal

Changing your own oil? Oil filter removal can be a real mess. After loosening the filter enough to move it by hand, cover the filter with a one gallon freezer bag. Oozy oil goes in the bag, along with the filter. Sealed up, it’s ready to take to the appropriate disposal/recycle center.

Website of the day

22 Awesome Holiday Decoration Ideas For Your RV

Some of these ideas for holiday decorations are just too cute! We’ll have to take some of these and do them around our RVs!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Why RV park owners don’t want every site occupied

• RVers buy motorhome for $1. Then they light it on fire!

• 6 unusual ways to use cupcake liners (no baking required) in and around the RV

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

This is just gosh darn tear-JERKin’ amazing! Holy cow! No, holy beef! Click here to drool.

Recipe of the Day

Kielbasa Pasta Casserole

by Thelma S. from Independence, MO

This kielbasa pasta casserole is a hearty meal. Super cheesy, it’s a snap to prepare after a day at the office or running around with kids. We loved the savory flavor of the Polish sausage. One bonus with this easy dinner recipe is that it makes your kitchen smell like a pizzeria while cooking! It kind of tastes like pizza too… Yum!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The world receives enough sunlight in one hour on any given day to provide enough solar energy to fully power the entire world for an entire year.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Luigi, Arnie, and Checkers, a Min-Pin, and two Chihuahua mixes. All three enjoy visiting different RV resorts as we travel around Oregon. They also are great snugglers on bed or sofa during evenings and nights.” —Chris Nintzel

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Um… we don’t think they fully thought through their “Let it Snow” message…

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.