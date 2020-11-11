By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Two hunters in Alberta, Canada may have been well set—if they had an extra set of dry clothes. Parked beside a wooded roadway, they had what might have been unexpected company: A mother grizzly and three, obviously well-fed cubs.

Just the sight of a grizzly sow walking toward your vehicle should be enough to raise the hair on the back of your neck. But Mama wasn’t interested on a walk-on-by—she stood up, towering over the roof of the hunters’ truck, giving a good, solid gaze inside.

Then, just as quickly as the inspection began, apparently satisfied there was nothing amiss, mother grizzly dropped back down on all four paws and padded off with her brood, in the direction from where she came.

What do you do now? “We left the area out of respect for the grizzly family,” said one of the two.

Related:

Bear enters home, lounges on couch. Sad ending to story

Nail-biting video shows young boy being followed by bear on hike