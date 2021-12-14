Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Winnebago recalls some Ekko motorhomes for fire risk

By Chuck Woodbury
Remedy
Dealers will replace the shower and sink drainage pump system, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 3, 2022. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 165.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

