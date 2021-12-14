Winnebago recalls some Ekko motorhomes for fire risk

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2022 Ekko vehicles. The shower and sink drainage system may leak and allow water to infiltrate nearby electrical components, which could cause an electrical short. An electrical short increases the risk of a fire.
Remedy
Dealers will replace the shower and sink drainage pump system, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed February 3, 2022. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 165.
Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).