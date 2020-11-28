Winnebago recalls some trailers built with wrong axle

Winnebago Towable (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2021 Micro Minnie recreational vehicles. The ultra lightweight travel trailers were built with undersized axles that may not support the weight of the RVs and could break.

If the axle should break it could result in serious injury or even death.

Remedy

Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 2,500-pound rated axle with the correct 4,000-pound rated axle at no charge to the RV owner. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

