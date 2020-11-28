Welcome to RVtravel.com, the newsletter for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges. Please tell your friends about us!



November 28, 2020

Guest essay

'Tis the season of giving thanks, and of hope

By Nanci Dixon

In this very trying time (very, very trying time), I am reminded that this is the season of giving thanks. I will admit, in the past the meaning of Thanksgiving was usually lost under the anticipation and management of a turkey. Nope, not a favorite uncle – a real turkey. And, of course, the dressing and all the other sides. The true meaning was lost in planning the day with family, setting the table, baking the pies.

The core value of the holiday stems from the giving and teaching between the native peoples and the Pilgrims at Plymouth. The first Thanksgiving was a feast of friendship despite drastic differences, as well as a celebration of survival.

It would seem in this tremendously difficult time – with an overwhelming number of deaths from COVID and with the toll still rapidly rising – this time of division and uncertainty and, yes, even residual hatred, it would behoove us to remember that first Thanksgiving: the coming together and that time of gratitude and hope.

The times are not so different now as they were for those settlers. Over half of their group died that first winter.

I am sure they were hoping to survive what could again be a harsh and cruel winter. In a sense, we are doing the same: hoping to survive what appears to be a harsh and cruel winter… holding out hope.

Hoping to survive long enough for a vaccine, hoping for the resilience of a shattered economy, hoping for calmness and for a sense of being united once again – united with our families, our friends and our nation. United, despite our drastic differences.

So I am holding onto hope and giving thanks. In a season of great distress, the important things seem to narrow to basically health, food, shelter. My children and grandchildren, though long-distance from us, are healthy. My 97-year-old father, one of the most vulnerable, is alive and joining us for an outside, very socially distanced and mostly masked Thanksgiving dinner. And I will remember to be thankful.

***

Today's RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Marathon Coach – The multi-million dollar motorhome. This incredible motorhome will make you feel like a rock star! Read about its amazing fully-customizable features here.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

Keep insects and bird nests out of your RV furnace

10 harsh RV realities for beginners

By Dave Helgeson

Many of us that have been RVing for years have learned the realities of RVing via direct experience (aka school of hard knocks) long before the advent of the "information super highway" aka the internet. Nowadays you can easily perform an online search for any subject and be presented with a huge choice of articles and videos. … Here's a short video (viewed almost 1.5 million times since March 2018) depicting the "10 Harsh RV Life Realities for Beginners." How many can you identify with?

Campground Crowding: A few tips and ideas to avoid crowded areas

More people than ever are taking up RVing. These newbies have determined that RVing is the safest way to travel in our pandemic times. The result is campground crowding like never before. This week readers give us great tips on "camping nearby" our intended destination, work camping to be sure to have a spot, breaking into boondocking gradually and, oh, how about buying your campsite? Real these tips and more here.

Video: 2021 Airstream Interstate GT Feature Review – Part 1

By Andy Pargh

This is Part One of what I hope to be a multi-part series on getting to know the Airstream Interstate. In this video episode, I'll focus on the exterior features and connections along with the exterior and interior storage areas. The Interstate is part of Airstream's Touring Coach lineup and is a 24-foot Sprinter van that has been converted by Airstream into a functional motorhome. As stated in the video, I'm one who appreciates Airstream's contemporary designs, and this model does not disappoint. Learn more.

Brain Teaser

There are five sisters who are busy in one room. Ann is reading a book, Rose is cooking, Katy is playing chess, Mary is doing the laundry. What is the fifth sister doing?

Is this your RV?

Reserving a campsite for “tonight”? Maybe some help

One of the biggest frustrations facing some RVers is the inability to do a spur-of-the-moment trip. With so many RVers vying for a finite number of RV park spots, it’s nearly impossible to reserve your spot for tonight. Or is it? A new app is about to roll out that suggests you can find an RV park spot without booking it days or weeks in advance. Learn more.

Visit a ghost town with “wild” animals to feed

There’s a certain ghost town along Route 66 where wild animals roam the streets, and where the local merchants encourage tourists to feed them. Oh, they’re not so wild that people are afraid of them (but don’t stand behind and get kicked: that’s another story). Here’s a one-minute video by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury, with a surprise ending, when one of the critters he encounters while driving out of town tries to eat part of his car. Watch the video.

LP alarm goes off even when LP tanks are closed

Chris Dougherty responded to this reader when he was RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Dear Chris,

My LP tanks are shut off. The LP alarm activates and will not stay off. I’ve checked for leaks (with soapy water) – no leaks at the lines. I also replaced the heavy-duty battery (although it wasn’t dead, it did test weak). The sensor indicates it should be replaced if test light is yellow, and not red. I’m getting an orange glow. Before I invest in a new sensor I would appreciate your input… I can’t find a manufacturer’s date on this unit. —Chuck

Read Chris’ response.

Mailbox of the Week

If you keep your eyes open as you travel with your RV, you'll come across some truly creative mailboxes, like this one taken years ago near Bellingham, Wash., by RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

A neat trekking pole that helps light your way

When a manufacturer actually goes camping you can tell. For example, SylvanSport sent me their WayLight Multi-Functional Camping LED Light and Trekking Pole. You can tell that these folks camp. The WayLight is an LED device, among other things. Essentially this is a walking stick with two different USB-rechargeable LEDs on the top: a round ambient light and a more focused beam-style flashlight. Continue reading. (Note: Tony really loves this gadget!)

Featured video

The history of Triple E RV

In this short video, learn about the modest beginnings of Triple E RV, including the remarkable act of kindness by employees after a fire destroyed the manufacturing plant in the 1970s.

These earrings sure are… Charmin’!

RV Electricity

Do I need a surge protector on an inverter generator?

Dear Readers,

I’ve written a number of times about the reasons for using a Total Electrical Protection (or EMS) surge protector on your RV, even when you’re plugged into your generator. And I’ve noted that I’ve seen cheap clone generators fail and go over-voltage, but I had never seen a Honda inverter generator fail and put out too much voltage – UNTIL NOW. Continue reading.

This week's J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Generator bonding basics

This article appears exclusively in the member edition of this newsletter. Become a member to receive the advertising-free edition with premium content like this.

RV Short Stop

Winter is awesome bald eagle watching time

Bald eagle watching is an awesome winter activity for families across much of North America. These magnificent birds mate for life and build their nests in tall trees near rivers, bays and wetland areas. The National Wildlife Refuge System, within the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, manages a national network of lands and waters set aside to conserve America’s fish, wildlife and plants. Many of the refuges are year-round and winter homes to these imposing migrating raptors. Learn more about where you can watch these majestic birds here.

RV Tire Safety

People still erroneously blame "defective" tires for "blowouts"

This column appears exclusively in the member edition of this newsletter.

Become a member to receive the advertising-free edition with premium content, including the weekly column by our RV tire expert Roger Marble.



RV Fire Safety

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 4 of 13



Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

Your next step is to determine where you and your passengers would meet if a fire occurred. A preset meeting place at each destination will help to quickly determine if everyone has safely exited the coach.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Museum of the Week

International Towing and Recovery Museum

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, TN, is the birthplace of tow trucks and is home to the largest tow truck factory. The group “Friends of Towing” built this museum to honor the town’s past and preserving its towing history. Inside you’ll find tons of old tow trucks (and they’re pretty neat looking), old hardware, historic artifacts and much more. If you’re nearby, it’s worth a stop. Visit the official museum website here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Kacey watching for his camping buddies. He is a 5 yr. old Coton de Tulear rescue. We really were lucky to find him. Camping in the Hitchhiker is his favorite thing to do.” —Kim Lewis

Trivia

When was the last time you ate something at McDonald’s? Can you guess how much the fast food giant makes in a day? OK, fine, we’ll tell you. Every year McDonald’s takes in about $27.45 billion, which breaks down to $75.21 million each day. Wow! That’s a lot of Big Macs…

Laugh of the Week

Leave with a song from the past

Little Blue Riding Hood

This isn’t a tune. But it’s definitely entertaining. Listen to Stan Freberg’s tale about Little Blue Riding Hood. If you enjoyed the original Dragnet TV series with Jack Webb, you’ll enjoy this spoof.

