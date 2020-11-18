RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, November 18, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1474

Today’s thought

“I have never met a man so ignorant that I couldn’t learn something from him.” ―Galileo Galilei

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Princess Day!

On this day in history: 1928 – Release of the animated short Steamboat Willie, the first fully synchronized sound cartoon, directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, featuring the third appearances of cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Today is considered by the Disney corporation to be Mickey’s birthday.

Tip of the Day

RV fresh water tips

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

If our next RV trip is in a month or less (and there is no threat of freezing temperatures) I leave any remaining water in the plumbing system. If our next trip is more than a month away, I prefer to drain water from the system. This helps keep the water system fresh, and avoids any chance of forgetting there is water in the plumbing system. When I drain the water system, I drain the water heater tank too. Caution: Never drain the water heater when it is hot or under pressure. This is a good opportunity to flush any debris from the water heater tank if you haven’t done it in a while, and to inspect the anode rod if you have a Suburban water heater. The rod should be replaced when it is 75% consumed.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Imagine XLS 24MPR Toy Hauler. As he reports, “This is a smaller toy hauler with a very pleasant interior and a unique take on the toy box portion in the back.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Rockwood Mini Lite 2514s Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

Is this your RV?

Learn everything about your RV, RVing woman advises

This was posted in our Facebook group RV Horror Stories by group member Charmon Kelley Poche. We thought it was so good we posted it for more RVers to see. She wrote: “If you are an RV owner, especially a lady, you need to pony up and learn how to fix things. We all know RVs are cardboard stapled together with cheap parts, so knowing that, what’s next?” Read more.

Reader poll

Have you visited Yellowstone National Park in the last 10 years?

Quick Tip

Be gentle when cleaning plumbing fixtures

Got a sink, shower, or toilet to clean? Whatever you use will end up in the holding tank. Some stuff will create problems if it gets down there, so be choosy with your cleansers. Non-abrasive, non-bleach cleansers are best. Many RVers swear by Bar Keepers Friend. Others simply use a microfiber cloth with plain water, or at the strongest, vinegar water. Wet wipes can do a quick job of shining up chrome fixtures!

Website of the day

The best pumpkin recipes

Still having trouble coming up with recipes for Thanksgiving? Here are more than 60 recipes to make with your favorite fall ingredient, pumpkin! Impress your neighbors, and please your significant other!

Trivia

Benjamin Franklin is the author of “Fart Proudly,” which is a scientific essay about farts. “Fart Proudly,” also called “A Letter to a Royal Academy about Farting,” was a popular essay written by Franklin in 1781 while he was serving as the U.S. Ambassador to France. The essay starts:

“It is universally well known, that in digesting our common food, there is created or produced in the bowels of human creatures, a great quantity of wind. That the permitting this air to escape and mix with the atmosphere, is usually offensive to the company, from the fetid smell that accompanies it. That all well-bred people therefore, to avoid giving such offence, forcibly restrain the efforts of nature to discharge that wind.”

Franklin goes on to suggest that scientists should develop a drug that can be mixed with “common Food or Sauces” to help reduce gas or make it “agreeable as Perfumes.”

Two recently published guides to free campgrounds

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Apollo, ready for bed after a long day of adventure.” —Eric Peterson

Leave here with a laugh

