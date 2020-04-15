RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1319

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Glazed Spiral Ham Day!

ATTENTION READERS

The news about the coronavirus/COVID-19 has slowed. Few RVers are moving about now, and most national parks, state parks and public campgrounds are temporarily closed. So there’s little need for us to spend a lot of time producing this daily news update when there are other important matters to attend to. We’ll continue our weekly coronavirus report on Sundays, and when important breaking news occurs we’ll report it right in that day’s newsletter, whether it’s RV Travel or RV Daily Tips.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “Embracing technology and its lingo”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“We’ve been full-time RVers since 2016, traversing the country from season to season to visit family and friends and touring the National Parks, our ultimate passion, along the way. At this point in April, we were to be in Texas, where we had planned a six-week tour of every National Park and National Park unit in that state. Our tour was to coincide with a week of classroom study at the NRVIA to begin the RV inspector certification process. Suddenly, everything changed…” Continue reading Pat and John’s story.

Tip of the Day

Use creative exercises to tune up your life

By Greg Illes

Exercise shouldn’t mean that you have to curl a telephone pole with your fellow Navy Seals. In fact, it can be done differently, with good effect. …

Sadly, as RVers, we tend to sit a lot. Sit and drive, sit and camp, sit and talk. So some exercise is really important to keep healthy and fit. Read more for some fun tips.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

RV Electricity

Reminder: Mike Sokol asked his friends at Southwire to come up with a prize for a contest this week, and they supplied him with half a dozen of their really nice 3-meter kits. Read how you can win one of these great prizes.

Use your RV levelers to lift a tire off the ground?

One of the biggest “helpers” that Class A motorhome owners often have is a good leveler system. At the push of a button or two, their rig is soon leveled up and stable, ready for an overnight, or weeks, without any fuss. But when leveling, is it okay to leave a wheel or wheels off the ground? Find out here.

Yesterday’s featured article: One couple’s top five RVing frustrations

Reader poll

50 States, 5,000 Ideas, the best book for travelers!

This book from the experts at National Geographic showcases the best travel experiences in every state, from the obvious to the unexpected. Sites include national parks, beaches, hotels, battlefields, dude ranches, museums and more. Each entry provides detailed travel information and fascinating facts about each state that will help fuel your wanderlust and ensure the best vacation possible. The book also includes a section on the Canadian provinces and territories. Learn more or order.

Readers tell us

How often do you cook dinner from scratch? Find out what fellow RVers said here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Secure your RV awning while traveling

Reader Mark Walsh says he gets peace of mind regarding his RV awning while traveling. How? “I use a large piece of Velcro wound several times around each arm of the awning up near the top. I have to use a picnic table or ladder to get it there but it takes away the worry.” Thanks, Mark!

Get rid of those decal “ghosts”!

If you use a coin to remove old decals from your RV, you may have an unwelcome guest when the job’s done: Decal “ghosts” – shadowy after-images imprinted in the Filon siding. The solution? A heavy-duty oxidation remover! Pour the remover onto a rough sponge and scrub the Filon in circles. The yellow oxidation will come right up and your RV will look good as new! The remover will also remove stains, scratches and water spots. Learn more or order here.

Random RV Thought

As spring comes into full force, it’s a good idea to check your RV all over for water leaks. You don’t want a hidden leak to cause severe damage to your rig. Here are some tips to help you check.

Website of the day

Awe-inspiring photos from the longest hikes in the world

OK, so maybe you don’t feel like hiking distances over 1,000 miles, but some people do and, lucky for us, we get to sit at home and look at photos of those trails. These photos from long hikes around the world are sure to inspire wanderlust.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Don’t stop at “making” memories in an RV.

• Telltale signs full-time RVing is not for you.

• The many uses for WD-40.

#905-1

How to deal with bugs that go “splat” on your windshield

Every day, bugs end their short lives by splatting against the front of our RVs or tow vehicles leaving a greasy, sticky mess. What’s the best thing to use to make those windshields shine again? Find out here.

Trivia

If the Statue of Liberty needed a pair of shoes, they’d have to be size 879 to fit.

*Extreme ironing is a real sport in where you iron clothes in… what? We told you yesterday.

Leave here with a laugh

I went to KFC to get the kids something to eat. They wanted the kids’ meal with a leg so I said, “Kids’ meal with the leg.” The lady says, “Which side?” Complete silence from me as I heavily contemplate such an odd decision. “I guess the right side. I don’t know what the difference is.” After several moments of laughter she says, “No, honey. Which side would you like to go with the leg? Mashed potatoes or wedges?” —Author unknown.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Our Facebook and RVillage Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • Budget RV Travel • RV Videos • RV Coronavirus News • plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping. And please join our group on RVillage (like Facebook except just for RVers).

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

RV PARKS OPEN FOR BUSINESS:

These parks are open for business for self-isolating and have asked that we spread the word.



Big Chief RV Resort, Burnet, Texas

Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park, Staunton, Virginia

Oakwood RV Resort, Fredericksburg, TX

Own a park you’d like listed here? Send the park name, web address and city and we’ll include it here. Send to editor@rvtravel.com. No charge.

LET AMAZON DELIVER YOUR PET FOOD. Dog Food • Cat Food. (Maybe some kitty litter, too?)

HOW TO WASH YOUR HANDS

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com