Which state has the worst drivers? This new report ranks them all

For the fourth year in a row, Smart Asset has produced a report showing the states with the worst drivers. (Did the East Coast just pop into your head? Yes, for us too. But you may be surprised…)

To find these states, Smart Asset considered four metrics: the percentage of drivers who are insured, the number of DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, the number of fatalities per 100 million miles driven and, lastly, how often residents Google terms like “traffic ticket” or “speeding ticket.” Fascinating, huh?

So, which state has the best drivers according to the metrics above? Massachusetts.

Here are the top 10:

1. Massachusetts

2. Utah

3. Nebraska

4. Vermont

5. Maine

6. New York

7. Connecticut

7. Ohio (tie)

9. Kansas (tie)

10. New Hampshire

Now which state has the worst drivers? Mississippi ranks worst, for the third year in a row.

Here are the worst 10:

1. Mississippi

2. Nevada

3. Tennessee

4. Florida

5. California

6. Arizona

7. Texas (tie)

7. South Carolina (tie)

9. New Mexico

10. Alaska

Tell us in the comments below which state you think has the worst drivers. We’re curious to hear what you say.

To see the full list and see where your state stands, click here.

##RVT956