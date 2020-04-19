Readers tell us: What is your relationship status?

By Emily Woodbury

To be honest, in normal times (by normal times I mean 2019), I may have skipped over this question and chosen not to write about it. But today, when selecting a reader poll to write about, this one caught my eye. The comments on this one were just so dang cute, and I think we could all use a good “awwwwww” moment right now, don’t you agree?

There’s nothing better to help lift your spirits than a beautiful love story… (or a cute animal, I won’t deny that). So let’s take a break from some of the heavy stuff right now and focus on some “in lighter news” topics, such as this one…

According to this poll, where we asked you on Thursday, April 2nd to tell us your current relationship status… 86 percent of you are currently married. A tiny 1 percent of you are engaged (congratulations!), and 5 percent of you are in a relationship. Any of you who are single (which is 7 percent of you) feel like meeting a fellow RV Travel reader? Hint hint…drop a comment below. Wink. Another tiny 1 percent of you answered “other,” which, as some of you pointed out in the comments, could mean widowed, divorced, or…other!

OK…now for some cute stuff (by stuff I mean comments).

Joe and Helen wrote what I’m going to say is probably the most adorable comment ever left on RVtravel.com. They wrote, “We made it 65 years of marriage last June and that was after 4-1/2 years of dating. For the last 46 years, we have kept our love alive by writing a love letter every single day and it is working. Daily communication pays off!!” *heart melts*

Soooo many of you who commented wrote that you’d been married for 50+ years – how admirable! From a young kid like me (28), you give me hope! As Joe Allen commented, “Life long partners are a wonderful find for sure!” Indeed!

Some of you made me laugh. Like Cee, who has been married for 40 years:”We are blessed to have found each other. The only thing I would change: should have started “training him” sooner.” And Richard, who said, “50 years in September. I can’t believe she has put up with me this long!”

I’ll let Gary’s comment have the final word here, which is sure to spark a smile. He wrote, “Congratulations to all of you posting 50+ years marriage. That is an admirable accomplishment. In the spirit of that, I’ll leave you with Ruth Graham’s (Billy’s wife) comment on marriage- ‘I never considered divorce in all our years…murder possibly, but not divorce.'”

P.S. Happy Birthday to Clyde’s wife, who turned 82 today (April 17th).