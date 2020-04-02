RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1310

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“There’s nothing like deep breaths after laughing that hard. Nothing in the world like a sore stomach for the right reasons.” ― Stephen Chbosky



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Burrito Day!

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “Finding ways to give back”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Chris’ story.

Tip of the Day

Is a warm electrical outlet cause for concern?

Dear Mike (Sokol),

I have a GFI (Ground Fault Interrupter) question about our RV. I have noticed that the GFI outlet in the bathroom was warm when we had an electric heater plugged in to another outlet. The second outlet had a GFI sticker attached to it but was not a GFI outlet. When I tripped the GFI test button on the first outlet the heater also shut off. So obviously this one GFI is protecting more than one outlet, but should it get warm? Thanks. —Tom Toomey

Read Mike’s response.

NOTE: Mike Sokol is live streaming his full Basic RVelectricity seminar tomorrow (Thursday, April 2) at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Eastern time. See below for details.

To subscribe to Mike Sokol’s RVelectricity YouTube channel click here.

RVelectricity for FMCA Rally – Basics Part 1, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern time on April 2, 2020.

Mike Sokol covers the basics of electricity for RV owners.

Part 1 includes volts, amps, watts, and how to use a digital meter to measure them for your RV.

RVelectricity for FMCA Rally – Basics Part 2, beginning at 2 p.m Eastern time on April 2, 2020.

In Part 2, Mike Sokol covers the basics of campground pedestals including the use of EMS/Total Protection surge protectors. He also covers potential sources of electrical fires in an RV with ways to prevent them.

RVelectricity for FMCA Rally – Basics Part 3, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern time on April 2, 2020.

In Part 3, Mike Sokol discusses portable generators, inverters, DC-DC charging, and lightning protection in a campground during a thunderstorm.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

RV Mods: Power visors – inside shade easily at hand

Have you ever thought how handy it would be to have motorized visors/shades in your RV? Read this article by former long-time RVer and all-around DIYer Jim Twamley on what he purchased and how he installed his motorized visors. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Stupid RVer trick? Or is this just sad?

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Important to know when buying new tires



Need new tires for the rig? It may be best to stick with the same tire specification as the original equipment. If you do decide to change specs, make sure you always match up your tire and wheel capacity. For example, NEVER mount a 3,000-pound capacity tire on a 2,000-pound capacity wheel.

Random RV Thought

Never tie up traffic because your RV doesn’t go fast enough. Pull over and let traffic pass. But try to wait until the road is either level or sloped downhill: Gravity will help you get up to speed again and save you fuel.

Website of the day

How to organize your fridge to keep food fresher, longer (and cut your energy usage)

Here are great tips on how to store food in your refrigerator and freezer to use the appliances to their most efficient potential while helping your food last longer. We’ll bet you didn’t know a lot of these “chilling” facts!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 52 percent take a shower or a bath every day

• 11 percent sleep more than nine hours a day (including naps)

• 75 percent of our readers’ parents have passed away

Recent poll: On a daily basis, how many people do you live with in “self-isolation”? Please tell us here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be like Mike Sokol, use silicone!

Mike says: Never use any kind of petroleum-based products on rubber or plastic components in your RV, such as your trailer connector. That includes products such as Vaseline, WD40 or any other type of spray lubricating oil. Doing so will eventually break down the plastic and/or rubber components causing them to swell up and eventually disintegrate. The proper treatment is anything silicone-based. We use a lot of Heavy Duty Silicone in our shop for general connector cleaning and lubrication. It’s also useful on rubberized door sweeps and such. You can get some of your own here.

Trivia

Lobsters have clear blood but it turns blue when exposed to oxygen.

Yesterday we told you about a hilarious prank the BBC pulled off, convincing the world that ______ grew on trees. Make sure you read yesterday’s issue and watch the hilarious video to find out what it was.

Leave here with a laugh

Day 4 of social distancing. Struck up a conversation with a spider today. Seems nice. He’s a web designer.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Our Facebook and RVillage Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • NEW Budget RV Travel • NEWER RV Videos • NEWEST RV Coronavirus News • plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping. And please join our group on RVillage (like Facebook except just for RVers).

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com