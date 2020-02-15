What we learned about you last week … er, what we didn’t learn…

By Emily Woodbury

Well, folks, my time has come to an end. I’m leaving you all to go work at Camping World. HA. Just kidding, of course.

But, no, really, my time writing What We Learned About You Last Week has come to an end. At least for Saturdays…

Instead, in each issue of our Daily Tips Newsletter, I’ll be writing a short blurb about each poll. So, essentially each paragraph of What We Learned About You (WWL, as the RVtravel.com staff calls it) will appear in separate posts within our weekday newsletter. As long as you’re subscribed to the Daily Tips Newsletter, you can’t miss me too much.

It’s been wonderful learning about you each week and having this space to reflect. We’ve become good friends, and I thank you for spending your time with me. I’ll see you in a couple of days in Monday’s issue. I look forward to it!