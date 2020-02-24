RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1282

Monday, February 24, 2020

"After 46 years of marriage, isn't it amazing when you can look at your partner sound asleep next to you and still believe they have potential?" ―Kaylin McFarren



Tip of the Day

Why you should carry an extra hose

Sometimes as RVers we aren’t sure of what gear to carry. After all, there’s only so much space in the rig – being piled from floor to ceiling isn’t conducive to moving about freely. But there’s one thing you may want to carry more than one of: a water hose.

Keeping a long water hose in the rig is always a given, particularly if you frequent RV parks with hookups. But a short coupled water hose, just a few feet long, can make life a whole lot easier when on the road. Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Is my power inverter dying? A reader wants to know how to test if his power inverter is dying.

RVer wants to boondock but nervous about isolation

Hi, Boondock Bob,

I have always wanted to try boondocking, but my husband is nervous about being out in the “boonies” away from all support when we’ve never tried it and don’t know what to expect. Is there a way to ease into this way of camping without cutting all ties to civilization? —Joyce A.

Read Bob’s response.

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Full-timers, do you miss your sticks and bricks home? Read what you had to say about this subject matter here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Quick Tip

Weather app perfect for traveling RVers

“May I suggest an app that might appeal to many RVers? It’s called MyRadar. They have Android, iPhone, PC and Mac versions. Just the free high-definition weather radar is great (which can also show wind directions and intensities), but with a small additional charge, you get additional things like wildfire reports, earthquake locations, and even hurricanes, all shown on the map. It also shows ALL weather warnings/watches in the entire USA. (Like flood warnings, which just might save someone’s RV!) It can even send a notification on your phone for warnings. It’s a great app! I’ve been using it for at least five years on my phone, and at least two on my Windows 10 laptop as well as my Chromebook. Works great and never lets me down. You might want to give it a mention in the newsletter.”

Thanks for the tip, Gary Gilmore! We will certainly give it a mention in the newsletter…wink.

Random RV Thought

The term “RV withdrawal” might be applied to pulling one’s RV out of the driveway or storage area. But it might be better applied to the anxious feeling one gets when deprived of RVing for an extended period of time.

Website of the day

RV seat belt laws by state

Here’s a comprehensive list of all RV seat belt laws in all 50 states. It even tells you how much you’ll be fined for not wearing one.

