Readers tell us: On a daily basis, how many people do you live with during “self-isolation”?

By Emily Woodbury

I suppose when we asked you this question on March 29th, we should have asked, “How many living things do you live with during ‘self-isolation’?” Right? Because, yes, of course, Fido and Fifi (or Darwin, who we mention below), the dog and cat, count too. Honestly, sometimes the dog and cat are better company than other humans anyway. Ha!

Anyway, we did say “people” in our original question. So we shall stick with that. How many people are you living with on a daily basis, which would include now, during self-isolation/quarantine times?

No need to run through every answer here, but let’s point out the obvious. The majority of you, 77 percent, are living with just one other person – it’s the two of you right now. For the 1 percent of you (38 voters) living with 6-10 people…um, wow…. You’re either having a ton of fun together (board game nights must be both extra fun and extra long), or you’re very ready to be like the 10 percent living on their own right now. (Is this a good time to mention these?)

Sally is living with her husband, son and nine animals, and Tom is living with his four demanding rescue cats. J. Gartner, give your pup, Darwin, a belly rub from me.

For those of you living alone right now, do you wish you were with another person/other people? And for those of you living with other people, do you wish you had more solitude?