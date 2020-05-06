Readers tell us: Have you, a relative or close friend lost their job in the last two months?

By Emily Woodbury

We asked you this question in the April 26th issue of our Sunday newsletter. By this time, it’s been a little more than a week, so please feel free to update your answer if it’s changed (we hope it hasn’t).

30 million Americans have filed unemployment claims since mid-March.

I’m writing this on May 1st. I feel fortunate to be writing this; I have a job, I paid my rent today, and I still have enough money to buy my groceries and survive. I know today is a hard day for those people who are currently unemployed; rent is due, bills are due and many people are struggling.

According to the poll above (if your answers don’t change), 6 percent of you have lost your job. More than a quarter of you, 27 percent, answered that more than one of your friends or relatives have lost their jobs, and another 20 percent of you say that you know one friend or relative who has. A very fortunate 47 percent of you don’t know anyone who is out of work.

We’re all in this together, which means we’re all here to help one another. If you’ve lost your job, or this is affecting you in any way, please feel free to share your story here.