RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Issue 1334

“When I was 5 years old, my mother always told me that happiness was the key to life. When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote down ‘happy’. They told me I didn’t understand the assignment, and I told them they didn’t understand life.” ― John Lennon



Today is National Nurses Day!

RV Education 101: How to tell when your RV battery needs charging

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

A 12-volt battery that is fully charged should read 12.7 volts. Readings less than 12.5 volts indicate the battery state-of-charge is below 80 percent, and the battery needs charged. A fully charged 6-volt battery should read 6.37 volts. Readings below 6.25 volts indicate the battery state of charge is below 80 percent, and the battery needs charged. You can use a multi-meter to check the battery state-of-charge.

ONLINE TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• RV Battery Care & Maintenance e-book

Is RVer stuck with sticky black water valve?

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, received this question from a reader: "Pulling the black water handle on my 2012 Entegra is getting more difficult compared to the gray water side. Is there any way to ease this or prevent it from getting even more difficult?"

Watch your step (literally) at night

For just a few bucks at your local Walmart you can by a “spotlight” style solar-charged patio light. Pound a short length of rebar into the ground near your RV and slap the spotlight over the rebar stake and you’ve got a no-batteries night light to guide your feet. Also, staked solar spotlights as well as staked solar walkway lights (cute and practical!) are available at Amazon.

The RV windshield can be a tremendous waste of heat or AC. To help insulate it, have a windshield screen made with a solid panel that snaps on them. The screens are held up using suction cups, and the windshield curtains are pulled inside that. It’ll save you money and keep your body temperatures happy!

Simple ways to improve fuel economy

RVing expert Mark J. Polk, owner of RV Education 101, explains many different ways to improve on RV fuel economy on KOA’s website.

You must keep road flares in the RV for emergency

You should always have road flares in your RV! This pack of three bright, waterproof and shatterproof LED disks are perfect to keep tucked away. These bright lights can be seen from a mile away and can be used for traffic control, as a warning light or as a rescue beacon, and they can also be used for recreational activities such as camping and hiking. Learn more or order here.

Instead of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, you could’ve been eating Ben & Jerry’s bagels, which is what the two initially wanted to make. When Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield first started Ben & Jerry’s in the late 1970s, they wanted it to be a bagel company, but the equipment was too expensive so they threw that plan out the door. On a whim, they took a $5 ice cream course at Penn State, and the rest is history (delicious history, that is).

*If you were to write out every number (one, two, three, etc.), which letter would you not reach for a very (verrrrry) long time?

As advised, I danced like no one was watching. My court date is pending. —Thanks to George Bliss!

