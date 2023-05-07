10 must-have accessories for hot summer RV trips

Bring on the summer RV trips! RV season is here and summer travel is about to get real. It’s time to go shopping and check out some great summer RVing accessories.

Below are some of my favorites.

Some, like the USB bug zapper, I personally consider absolutely vital to my summer RVing survival. Other items will add functionality to summer days and others will simply make your summer RV trips more fun.

I have two of these and, yes, they really work! They help keep mosquitos, flies, and even moths under control. Be prepared to see a pile of dead bugs in the morning if you leave it on overnight, as I often do.

These handy RV-adorned picnic tablecloth and bench seat covers instantly adds style (and cleanliness) to worn campground picnic tables and benches.

These little things are amazing for keeping you cool on hot days, especially when hiking or doing other physical activities. Soak in ice water, tie them around your neck, and stay cool for hours. They are inexpensive, reusable, and they really work!

For a small fan that uses little power, this innovative little gadget kept me cool all last summer, despite a lack of air conditioning. Because of its ability to oscillate up and down and side to side, it can really cool a larger area—not that RVs are all that large. But the point is, it does an exceptional job.

Give your outdoor floor some style and comfort with this not-too-big-to-carry all-weather patio mat. Reversible design gives you different decorating options. It’s easy to clean and UV-, mold-, and mildew-resistant. It also has corner anchor loops to stake it down and hold it in place.

When I first saw this gadget I thought it was a great idea. I am an ice cream addict and making my own small amounts helps with portion control. Then when I got it home, I thought it would not work because the instructions say you need to freeze it at 0 degrees. My RV freezer only goes down to 10 degrees. I am happy to report, it works just fine at 10 degrees as long as your ice cream mix is cold too. Easy homemade ice cream anytime, anywhere!

The Pod collapsible folding rocking chair lets you rock away your cares and watch the world go by, no matter where you roam this summer.

The Vigel portable hammock is lightweight and packs into its own pouch, but it’s big enough for two people to cuddle up in and holds up to 500 pounds. Hang it up at your next campsite and let the relaxation begin.

There are a wide variety of different styles of summer’s favorite outdoor game, but the best part about all these sets is that they neatly pack up into a small storage bag until your next camping trip.

Toss in a packet of Cosmic Magical Flames and turn your campfire into a multicolored light show. It’s fun, and not just fun for kids!

This is a terrific item if the kids or the grandkids are joining in on your summer RV trips. An interactive journal/scrapbook with writing prompts to help kids remember the experience. They will have an amazing souvenir of it all to treasure long after the trip has ended.

