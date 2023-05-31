26 practical uses for Mason jars in your RV

Packing a few Mason jars (also known as canning jars) in your RV makes good, practical sense. This simple utility item can replace a multitude of other kitchen tools, and fulfill a myriad of purposes while taking up little space. This article details 26 uses for Mason jars in an RV, but I am sure there are more. If you have any, be sure to drop them in the comments below.

Mason jar basics

While jars come in many different sizes and shapes, there are only two main lid sizes that fit all of them: wide and narrow.

The enormous variety of available specialty lids provides the methods of how these jars can work for so many vastly different purposes.

Worried about glass breakage while traveling?

No need. They make silicone or neoprene Mason jar protectors that insulate them from breakage and also keep cold things inside cold longer while eliminating condensation from gathering on the outside of the jars.

A jar opener might also be called for if your hand strength or grip is not what it used to be.

26 uses for Mason jars in and around the RV

#1 Food and drink storage

At their most basic, canning jars are terrific for storing food or drinks. These might be leftovers or food prepped to be eaten later. At long as you leave some room for expansion, meaning you don’t fill them to the brim, they can even be used in the freezer. For best results, get some leakproof plastic lids.

#2 Drinking glasses

When it comes to using Mason jars as drinking glasses, you can simply drink out of the jar the same way iced tea has been served in the South for generations, or get special jar lids that come accessorized with reusable drinking straws, or auto-friendly drinking lids that open and close.

Keep your drink chilled and avoid condensation buildup with these neoprene jar insulators.

#3 Measuring cups

It’s easy to replace measuring cups with Mason jars as long as you know how much your jars hold. This YouTube video shows you how.

#4 Meal prep

Prep meals at home for your trip and store it in jars until ready, or make travel days easier by using your jars for meal prep. YouTube has endless recipe ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner, soups, salads, side dishes, desserts, and more.

#5 Pitcher

Screw on these specialty pitcher lids and instantly turn any Mason jar into a pitcher for milk, cream, syrup, or whatever. One of my favorite uses for these lids is making pancakes: Mix the batter right in the jar, add a pitcher lid, and pour batter into the skillet. Neat and easy!

#6 Citrus juicer

The citrus juicer lid makes easy and neat work of the task: put the lid on, squeeze the juice and it all falls into the jar below. Add a pitcher lid (above) to dispense.

#7 Mixer

Whether you are mixing a dry drink mix like Kool-Aid or Crystal Light or making a batter like for pancakes, the Mason jar can help. Simply put ingredients in the jar, place a leak proof lid on, and shake vigorously until well-blended.

You can take the mixing power up a notch by adding a stainless steel mixing ball to the jar along with the ingredients. Replace with a pitcher lid to neatly dispense. Especially for pancakes there’s no easier, neater way.

#8 Sprout garden

With the sprouter lid you can use a Mason jar to grow nutritious and delicious fresh sprouts in your RV. It’s super easy to do. This video shows how.

All you really need is the sprouting lid; however, sprouting kits that keep your jars at the right angle can make it even easier.

#9 Strainer

While the screen mesh lids described above were designed to turn Mason jars into sprouters, I actually use mine more often as a strainer. I brew loose-leaf tea or agua de Jamaica right in the jar. When it’s time to serve, I put on a sprouter lid and strain it into another jar or drinking glass.

Tip: If you want to strain something extra finely, stack two of the screen lids together.

#10 Cocktail shaker/strainer

You can also use a sprouting lid to strain cocktails, or you can get a special lid that turns your Mason jar into a cocktail shaker and strainer. Time for happy hour!

#11 Infusers

Specialty infuser lids keep ingredients under the liquid. This is a great way to add interest to water – infuse with fruit and/or herbs.

#12 Double boiler

You probably don’t use a double boiler in your RV often enough to merit carrying two large pots. But for those occasions when you do need a double boiler, a Mason jar can make a terrific stand-in.

Just place a clean kitchen towel in the bottom of a medium to large saucepan. Place a Mason jar with whatever ingredients you would be cooking in a double boiler in the center of the towel. Fill with as much water as you can without the jar floating. Turn on the heat and bring water to a simmer.

#13 Vinegar and oil cruets

Dispense vinegar, oil, salad dressings, sauces, etc. by adding a cruet lid to a Mason jar.

#14 Shakers

Use these unique Mason jar lids to shake on spices, flour, cornstarch, sugar, salt, pepper etc. You can even use in the bathroom to shake on body powder.

#15 Salt and pepper shakers

This ingenious salt and pepper shaker Mason jar lid is attached to a plastic tube that holds pepper in the center of the jar while the salt surrounds it.

#16 Vegetable spiralizer

I love these spiralizer Mason jar lids that add visual and textural interest to all kinds of healthy vegetable dishes. I use mine constantly to make low-carb/keto zucchini noodles.

#17 Coffee grinder

No electrical power needed to grind coffee with this unique Mason jar coffee grinder lid. Turn the handle (or get the kids to), and ground coffee drops into the jar below.

#18 Coffee brewer

Forget coffee bars! These Mason jar cold brew coffee filters make smooth, low acid, gourmet cold brew coffee.

#19 Honey dipper

Turn a Mason jar into your new favorite way to store and serve honey; the no-mess design puts an end to sticky fingers and keeps the honey safely sealed when not in use

#20 Pump

Give your Mason jar pump capabilities with this handy lid. Useful for neatly dispensing all kinds of items including oils, syrups, condiments, soaps, shampoos, conditioners, etc.

#21 Flower arranging vase

This clever metal Mason jar lid allows you to instantly make beautiful flower arrangements that retain a rustic down-home charm.

#22 Spritzer

Whether you need to spritz the barbecue or your sunburned skin, or anything else for that matter, the Spritzer lid makes it easy.

#23 Vacuum sealer

For long-term food storage, this Mason jar vacuum sealer will suck all the air out of the jar.

#24 Vegetable fermenter

Full-timers will appreciate the ability to make healthy probiotic fermented foods in the RV with these air-lock fermentation lids. Besides keeping your fermenting foods clean and safe, these lids, while not smell-proof, do reduce the odors compared to other styles.

#25 Ambient mood lighting

Fill a Mason jar with a string of these solar-powered fairy lights and use the included lantern hangers to create magical low-key mood lighting throughout the RV and campsite.

#26 Hydroponic garden

Do you miss gardening while traveling? Consider a small Mason jar hydroponic garden. With these jar lids you can grow herbs, flowers, and any other small plant that thrives with hydroponic growing.

