If you plan on getting out and about on the upcoming holiday, look out! Here are the AAA projections for Thanksgiving holiday travel.

Third-highest Thanksgiving forecast in 23 years

The big motorists’ interest group says 55.4 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. For their purposes, that means the five-day period from Wednesday, November 22 to Sunday, November 26. This year’s forecast shows an increase of 2.3% over last year. It marks the third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000. The top two years were 2005 and 2019, respectively.

“For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday, we expect more people on the roads, skies, and seas compared to 2022,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. “Travel demand has been strong all year, and AAA’s Thanksgiving forecast reflects that continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones.”

AAA projections for Thanksgiving holiday travel and RVers

For RVers, AAA projections for Thanksgiving holiday travel boil down to this. Most Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destinations. AAA projects 49.1 million Americans will get behind the wheel. That’s up 1.7% compared to 2022. For your wallet’s concern, you could be paying less for gas than last Thanksgiving. Then the national average was $3.58 per gallon. This year, the national average peaked in mid-August at $3.87 and has been coming down since. This, despite global tensions causing ripples through the oil market.

If your RV travel plans include going through metro areas, here’s the “Look Out!” forecast. INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Wednesday, November 22, to be the busiest day on the roads during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. Expect average travel times as high as 80% over normal in some metro areas. INRIX recommends leaving in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heaviest holiday congestion.

“The day before Thanksgiving is notoriously one of the most congested days on our roadways. Travelers should be prepared for long delays, especially in and around major metros,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help minimize holiday traffic frustrations. We advise drivers to use traffic apps, local DOT notifications, and 511 services for real-time updates.”

##RVT1131b