Jayco is recalling some White Hawk travel trailers: Emergency exit

Jayco is recalling some White Hawk travel trailers, model year 2024. A window may be incorrectly marked as an emergency exit. An incorrectly labeled window can prevent or delay an emergency evacuation, increasing the risk of injury.

Jayco White Hawn Recall Remedy

Dealers will replace the red handle and red screen knob and remove the exit decal, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 8, 2023. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901596.

Notes

With Jayco is recalling some White Hawk travel trailers, owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline. Dial 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

