Absolutely outrageous campground rules!

We are currently traveling from Arizona to Minnesota and staying in a variety of RV parks. Some readers have mentioned the list of rules they are handed when they pull into an RV park, and I have to agree. I have never seen the sheer number of rules at campgrounds before! When RV parks charge more, do they print out more pages of rules? Don’t get me wrong, I am a rule follower and I do read the rules. But we have traveled for decades and I have never run into the number and type of rules I am now finding.

Fines, fines, fines!

One campground was intent on fining people as if the high campsite price wasn’t enough. These were their rules:

Dispose of waste in restroom: FINE $150 Use generator: FINE $100 Go past check-out time: FINE $3 an hour Don’t buy their firewood: FINE Leave untidy campsite: FINE and cleaning charge Early check-in: FINE $25 Late check-out: FINE $25 Lock site fee: $40

Outrageous new-to-me campground rules

These are some new-to-me rules. Have I been overly naïve about what is actually happening in campgrounds?

Cannot threaten another tenant, visitor or staff with a firearm. (Do you really think someone that is going to threaten somebody with a gun is reading these rules?) Nudity is prohibited in the pool area. (Darn!) Intentional urination and/or defecation in the pool is prohibited. (…This is an issue?) Any person who is a substantial annoyance to others using the pool may be required to leave the pool area. (There are a number of family members that can be a substantial annoyance. Can they be removed too?) Breeding animals is prohibited. (Ummm, and has this been a problem in the past?) Bicycles, scooters other personal transportation devices as well as toys must be neatly organized. (How neatly organized? Like my mother’s over-the-top organization or my husband’s not-so-much?) Maximum of 60w for any exterior light bulb. (Mine are LED—can you please translate?) Two 27 gal. plastic totes only can be used under the RV for storage. (But I don’t have any totes or any more stuff to store!) Don’t fill fresh water between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. (Can I at least take a shower??) Anyone under 18 can’t go into the camp store without an adult. (So much for buying time away from the kids for a few minutes…) Playground for 12 and under only. (But I really wanted to play tetherball with my husband!) Proof of RV insurance and registration is required. (Isn’t that up to the real police?) Tenants are responsible for knowing how many amps their RV uses. (Please translate volts-to-amps and general appliance usage.) Visitors cannot use the bathrooms. (What?? So are they supposed to just cross their legs??) Do not dump grease outside. (Never have.) If you use the facilities (bathroom and showers) you are required to wipe everything down clean when you are finished. (Low on cleaning staff?) We are a small park, there is no reason to speed and it won’t be tolerated. (Noted!)

Summing it up

One RV park made it clear only after I paid their no-refund-ever campground fee: If you are offended by this, we ask that you find another place to stay.

Readers, please comment below. We would love to hear about some of the rather outrageous rules you have found in campgrounds.

