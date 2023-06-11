The one thing you absolutely MUST pack when RVing

A credit card’s famous tagline used to be, “Don’t leave home without it.” These same words might well be used when it comes to RVing. No matter where you plan to go, no matter what you plan to do, no matter who is traveling with you, there is one thing that every RVer absolutely must pack for every, single trip: common sense.

Without common sense, things get dicey

You may have seen the headlines or watched the incredible and often terrifying videos. “Bison charges at family of tourists, gores man in Yellowstone National Park” or “Hiker killed in grizzly attack” or “Elk attacks woman.” Similar animal-human interactions have unfortunately occurred with mountain lions, moose, and even wild boar.

“Wild animals” are defined in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as living things and especially mammals, birds, and fishes that are not domesticated. If you’ve packed your common sense, you’ll remember that critically important word, “wild.”

Wild animals may not act “wild.” Many bison, for example, are accustomed to seeing people in our National Parks. They may not shy away from you, but that doesn’t mean they’ve become tame. They remain wild animals and, as such, are a real threat to your safety. Common sense, along with many official warning signs, will remind you to keep your distance. Do it!

Not just animals

You’ll need common sense even if no wild animals are present. Need examples? How about these headlines: “Woman falls into thermal geyser while attempting a selfie” or “Campers narrowly escape flash flooding in Arizona.”

It’s not my intention to make light of these often-tragic incidents. I don’t like seeing folks get hurt! Instead, I want to encourage you to use common sense and always follow posted rules and warnings.

No common sense?

What happens if you lack common sense? What if your gut doesn’t send your brain the urgent warning: “Danger! Danger!” For new RVers or campers, perhaps you’re not aware of nature’s potential hazards or dangerous situations. What then? Here are some commonsense guidelines for you to follow:

Campsite selection

Choose level ground away from dead trees, rock ledges, or areas prone to flash floods. Avoid camping in low-lying areas where water can accumulate during rainstorms. You don’t want your RV to become stuck in the mud!

Be weather aware

Stay informed about the weather conditions before and during your camping trip. Take along a weather radio like this one. Be prepared for changing weather and pack appropriate clothing, including rain gear and extra layers in case temperatures turn colder.

Fire safety

Follow all fire safety guidelines and regulations. Use only designated fire pits/rings, or safely use portable grills for cooking. Keep a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby and fully extinguish the fire before going to bed or leaving the campsite. (Use the douse-stir-douse-again-repeat method.)

First aid kit

Carry a well-stocked first aid kit and know how to use its contents. Include essentials like bandages, antiseptic ointment, pain relievers, insect repellent, sunscreen, and any necessary personal medications.

Store food safely

Properly store your food to prevent attracting wildlife. Use bear-resistant containers or store food inside your RV. Keep your campsite clean and dispose of trash in designated containers. Remove food and food wrappers from tow vehicles and keep vehicles and RV locked. (Recently, a black bear opened a pickup door to grab a bag of popcorn left on the inside seat.)

Hydration

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Carry an adequate fresh water supply or plan to purify water using water filters, purifying tablets, or boiling methods if you’ll be boondocking.

Navigation and communication

Carry a map, compass, and/or GPS device to navigate the area. Always tell a trustworthy person about your camping and/or hiking plans. Include the location, duration, and expected return day/time.

Insect and plant awareness

Before your trip, familiarize yourself with any potentially harmful insects/reptiles, poisonous plants, or other hazards in the camping area. Take necessary precautions like using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing/boots, and avoiding contact with unfamiliar plants.

Read and follow posted rules

National, state, and local parks and campgrounds have developed rules to help keep you safe while you enjoy the great outdoors. Follow the rules! And make sure your traveling companions remain diligent about following the rules, as well.

Please add additional common sense guidelines that I may have missed. Use the comments section to tell me your thoughts.

