Adults-only Wisconsin Dells RV resort for those 21+

By Cheri Sicard

The tourist mecca that is the city of Wisconsin Dells has a myriad of tourist experiences to offer travelers, from natural wonders to outrageous manmade ones. But for RVers who have left the kids behind, the Dells might be a little too family-friendly. Meaning if you want to get away, you are going to be out of luck, except at one Wisconsin Dells RV resort.

No, adults only in this context does NOT mean clothing optional or RV swingers. But it does mean you must show ID and be 21 or older.

In the video below, the Wandering Wagners take us on a tour of what has become one of their all-time-favorite RV parks.

Edge-O-Dells adults-only Wisconsin Dells RV resort

Opening an adults-only Wisconsin Dells RV resort sounds like a bold business move in a city where almost every attraction and restaurant tends to cater to families. But, hey, even adults love the Dells and there must have been a market.

The Wagners have been going to the Edge-O-Dells Resort for 8 years and love the amenities that include an on-site restaurant, store, tiki bar, hot tub, pools, plus DJs and live bands on the weekends.

The last time the couple visited was in the winter, which provided an entirely different experience.

The video covers pretty much what you need to know about staying here, including the strength of signals from the major wireless carrier. Spoiler alert, AT&T didn’t fare well. Based on my personal experiences with them (they are the worst company I have EVER dealt with), I could have predicted that. T-Mobile fared slightly better, but the clear winner was Verizon. I could have predicted that, too, based on my personal experiences with my Verizon hotspot, which has served me well and gets decent signals in over 95% of the places where I have roamed around the country.

You do get carded and you do get a wristband upon checking in. This gives you the convenience of wandering around the resort and enjoying the restaurant, bars, and shops without having to carry ID, money or a credit card.

Like all Wandering Wagners’ videos, you also get RV tips and glimpses of their life on the road interspersed between coverage of the topic at hand. You either like this style or you don’t. For instance, I could not have cared less about making a pie with a purchased crust, sweetened condensed milk, and Cool-Whip. You might feel otherwise. But I digress…

At least side trips to check out Wisconsin Dells’ restaurants stays more on topic. These include favorite pizza at Moose Jaw, and the River’s Edge Pub & Grub for food and drinks. I have to say the pizza served at the resort looks darn good, as well.

You’ll also follow the Wagners along to the resort’s pool and hot tub, and to take the dogs for a walk through the property. For those who want more privacy and quiet, the large resort offers spaces near the back of the property that, at least in the video, were largely empty.

However, you can park closer to the action and hear the live music on weekends from the comfort of your campsite.

What do you think about adults-only RV resorts? Have you stayed in any? I did last year in Las Vegas and loved it. But I would expect adults-only RV resorts more in Las Vegas than in the Wisconsin Dells.

