The naughty secret revealed: Plastic pink flamingos in RV parks are far from what they appear

Do you know the secret meaning of two plastic pink flamingos and upside-down pineapples? They have been appearing in neighborhoods and RV parks lately. We didn’t know, either, although we have noticed a few dotting campgrounds as we travel. “Aren’t those cute?” I asked.

The true meaning of pink flamingos

We learned the true meaning of pink flamingos from our RV neighbor. He told us of a woman that was working in the office of a popular RV park. She welcomed a couple with a vintage trailer and mentioned that they just needed a couple of pink plastic flamingos outside their RV to complete the look. She was surprised when they acted rather offended, looked at each other, and said, “We don’t do that.”

Confused, she mentioned the incident to a friend. The friend laughed, asking, “Don’t you know what that means?” Nope. She didn’t and we didn’t either.

Invitation

The secret meaning is an invitation to “swing”—meaning to exchange partners and have an open relationship. Who knew? I certainly didn’t!

Our neighbor then mentioned a heavily partying couple in an RV park that had a painting of his wife as a topless mermaid on the front of his coach. It started to sink in when the neighbor saw the pink flamingos waving in the breeze on the man’s golf cart.

But not one to believe everything I hear, even from a fellow RVer, I had to look it up.

Googling “What do two pink flamingos mean?” I came up with LOTS and LOTS of information on swinging, swapping, and plastic pink flamingos and two pineapples. They are popping up in campsites, in front of houses, and even on cruise ships. More information on swinging than I ever, ever need to know.

But, if that tickles your fancy, watch for the pink flamingos or the pineapples, and try not to embarrass yourself (or them) if the couple is ignorant about the secret meaning too!

