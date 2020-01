So is this a trailer or a motorhome? Or both?

Reader George Hills sent us the photo. He said the RV is for sale in England for about $32,000. He explained that the base unit is a 31-foot Airstream Excello travel trailer. Instead of towing it, a previous owner mounted it to the bed of a 16-ton Mercedes 1617 truck.

Sorry, but we’re not sure where you can buy this beyond it’s somewhere in the U.K. Pretty cool, though.