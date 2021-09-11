6 apple festivals across the country you’ll want to visit this fall

It’s September! Are you itching to embark on a beautiful autumn RV trip? So are we! But what’s a beautiful RV trip without a stop or two at some apple festivals? We’ve got some cider-iffic places for you to visit. Take a look!

National Apple Harvest Festival. Biglerville, PA

This year’s apple fest will be celebrated in the heart of Pennsylvania’s apple country. You can attend on one or both weekends: October 2-3 or October 9-10. Along with everything “apple” (apple pies, cider, candied apples, apple guacamole, apple crisps, and more), you can take in an antique car show or listen to live music. Or you might choose to purchase some homemade crafts or chainsaw artwork for that special holiday gift. Here’s the website for more info.

The Charlevoix Apple Festival. Charlevoix, MI

Returning this year, October 8-10, in Charlevoix, MI, you’ll find more than 30 varieties of apples, including many antique varieties. Join the fun with apple tasting, a craft fair, and many food vendors. Charlevoix is located on beautiful Round Lake’s waterfront, one hour north of Traverse City, MI. Here’s the website for more info.

Louisburg Cider Mill. Louisburg, KS

Just 20 minutes south of the metro Kansas City area is the Louisburg Cider Mill. Yes, in Kansas! This family-owned and operated enterprise has been in business since 1977. The mill and store are open year-round, but this place really shines in the fall. Beginning September 17 and going through October 31, you can enjoy this family-friendly farm along with special fall activities like the ten-acre corn maze, wagon ride, or simply sampling the country’s original apple cider doughnuts. Yum! There are many places to camp around Louisburg. So, what are you waiting for? Here’s the official website.

Georgia Apple Festival. Ellijay, GA

The Georgia Apple Festival will celebrate its 50th year in Ellijay, GA, this year. Located in the northern Georgia mountains (elevation 1,280), you’ll find something for everyone at the “Apple Capital of Georgia.” This year’s event has more than 300 vendors, on-site demonstrations of various crafting methods, and even a parade. Don’t forget to check out the antique car show, moonshine museum, and pig races. Plan to visit October 9-10 and October 16-17. Here’s the website.

Apple Butter Festival. Kimmswick, MO

The Apple Butter Festival in Kimmswick, Missouri, will be held the weekend of October 30-31. Live music (country rock, bluegrass, and dulcimer) will serenade you as you stroll through this quaint, small town, nestled alongside the mighty Mississippi River. Watch the locals make apple butter and sample all things “apple” as you take in the 500+ food and craft vendors. Visit their website for more information.

Olympic Peninsula Apple and Cider Festival. Jefferson County, WA

If you prefer to travel to the Pacific Northwest, plan a trip to Eastern Jefferson County, Washington. This year’s annual Olympic Peninsula Apple and Cider Festival will be held October 8–10. Travel at your own pace on a self-guided tour through this beautiful region. Be sure to stop for orchard tours, live music, farmer markets, and several special events located all along the way. Check out Alpenfire Cider, Eaglemount Winery/Cidery, Finnriver Farm & Cidery, and more. Find more info on the official website.

Fall is a great time of year to enjoy the outdoors, sip a bit of cider, and relax in a beautiful country setting. We hope you’ll consider visiting a cider festival this year! Let us know if you do!

##RVT1017