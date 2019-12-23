Are you really washing your dishes correctly?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Fellow RVers, how do you wash your dishes? Do they stack up in the sink, making a stink, until the end of day? Or do you “clean as you go,” squirting a little dish soap on a sponge, wiping away at the dish grunge, and giving a quick rinse? If you’re doing the latter, dish detergent detective Procter & Gamble says you’ve got it all wrong. Here’s why:

Sadly, like a lot of us, things haven’t changed much in decades. OK, maybe sagging skin – but dish soap, no changes. Proctor & Gamble’s Dawn has been around since the ’70s, and was designed to work with water – lots of it. Fill your sink with water, add a squirt of Dawn, then toss in the dishes and wishy-washy to your heart’s content. Result: Clean dishes, ready for a rinse. But, squirt a dash of Dawn on your sponge or rag and rub away on the dishes – there’s just not enough foam to get the oils, grime, and potentially bacteria off of the dishes.

You know what’s coming next. Yep, it’s the dawn of a new Dawn! [Drum roll, please.] “Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray” comes in a spray bottle. Shoot squirts out of the spray bottle, now dash with the dishcloth, and hey! Presto! Give that dish a rinse and it’s ready for the next use. No sink full of water – which could be a real plus for the boondocking set. First, you’ll use less precious fresh water, and take up less space in the gray tank. And, it’s easier on the propane supply, as you’ll not need oceans of hot water to do the task.

And the dark side of this new anti-crud crusader? You saw that coming too, didn’t you?! The truth is at the checkout line – the new Powerwash Dish Spray and it’s nifty nozzle will set you back a couple bucks more than you’re paying for the “needs lotsa water” variety. But Proctor & Gamble says it will gamble that you’ll be happy to pay a bit more for the convenience. They already know that doing the dishes is the second-most hated household chore – cleaning the “terlit” is top of the list of “Let George do it!” activities. And the company also throws statistics up to make the higher cost go down easier – they claim using Powerwash Dish Spray is “five times faster” than doing dishes the old-fashioned way.

Look for the new cleaning goop in stores after the turn of the year.

