Keystone recalls some Springdale trailers: Wrong Federal ID tag

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2020 Springdale trailers, models 1700FQ, 1750RD, 1760BH, 1790FQ, and 1800BH. The Federal Identification Tag lists incorrect rim size, tire size, and tire pressure information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.”

An incorrect label may lead to unintentionally over-inflating the tires, affecting the vehicle’s stability, which increases the risk of a crash.