Keystone recalls some Springdale trailers: Wrong Federal ID tag

Keystone RV Company is recalling certain 2020 Springdale trailers, models 1700FQ, 1750RD, 1760BH, 1790FQ, and 1800BH. The Federal Identification Tag lists incorrect rim size, tire size, and tire pressure information. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.”
An incorrect label may lead to unintentionally over-inflating the tires, affecting the vehicle’s stability, which increases the risk of a crash.
Keystone will notify owners, and will provide replacement Federal Identification Tags, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 15, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-366.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
