GPS blamed in RVer’s death

Earlier this week we wrote about RVers Ronnie and Bev Barker. The Indiana couple went missing, along with their motorhome, on a trip from Oregon to Arizona. As we posted, the couple were lost and stranded in the desert hills of Nevada. Since that initial post, more details have come into focus regarding the Barker’s tragic final trip together. Now it seems the couple’s GPS is taking some of the blame for the tragic outcome.

“SOS”

When searchers found the Barker’s motorhome on Tuesday, April 6, it was abandoned, stuck in the sand on a desert road. The family’s toad car, a Kia, was gone, presumably used by the couple after the motorhome got stuck. Searchers then worked on following the intermittent tracks left on the dusty roadway. After a couple of hours, they heard a car horn. It was signaling out “SOS.” The Barkers were found.

Beverly Barker was sitting in the front seat of the Kia, following some of the last instructions her husband, Ronnie, had given. With their cell phones out of range, he had told her to keep tooting the horn. Three short, three long, three short. Repeat.

GPS was their guide

Bev Barker was airlifted to a Reno hospital, and was able to physically recover in a fairly short time. She was able to speak to the details of their disastrous trip. On Sunday, March 27, they had been heading south out of Coaldale, Nevada, a small community on U.S. Highway 95. Their motorhome’s GPS was their guidance system, and neither Ronnie nor Bev had any qualms about following the instructions it gave. One post by a family member suggests that a setting on the GPS allowed for off-highway direction. His feeling was this was where the problem really set in.

The Barkers continued on following the GPS’ directions. After her rescue, Bev Barker commented that the couple had seen other vehicles, including at least one motorhome, and so felt comfortable with where they were headed. That is, apparently, until the motorhome got stranded in sand that night. With no cell service, Ronnie and Bev decided their best course of action was to get up on Monday, the next morning, disconnect the toad car, and use it to go find help to get the motorhome freed from the sand.

Agonizing days

On Monday, March 28, that’s exactly what the Barkers did. They got into the Kia and headed off down the road in what they hoped was the direction that would get them help. Instead, just about two miles from the motorhome, their toad car, too, got stuck in sand—and they were still out of cell phone range.

What followed were several agonizing days. Neither Ronnie nor Bev was in particularly good health. Ronnie was a cancer survivor, and both he and Bev were diabetics. They hadn’t thought to take blankets nor food or water with them when they left the motorhome. With temperatures in the 20s by night, it didn’t take long for Ronnie to fall seriously ill.

Staving off the inevitable

The Barkers’ nephew, Travis Peters, related some of the details his aunt shared with him of the ordeal. His story was published as an interview by WTHR, a TV station in the Barker’s hometown of Indianapolis.

“As the days and the nights passed, my Uncle Ronnie told her he was dying. And she said, ‘I know.’ They knew it was dehydration,” Peters said. To try and stave off the seeming inevitable, Bev, who is limited to the use of a wheelchair or walker, managed to get out of the car and up a hillside. There, using bags, she was able to collect winter snow, bring it back to the car, and melt it for the two to share.

Sadly, despite the water from snow, time was getting the upper hand. Travis Peters relates, “All along, he would ask her to read the Bible and he finally passed away Monday.” Just two days later, rescuers heard Bev’s repeated SOS horn toots and found the couple, still together in their Kia.

A gofundme page has been established to help the family with expenses.

##RVT1047b