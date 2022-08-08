RV Review: Northwood Arctic Fox North Fork 22G—no slide

Today’s review is of the 2022 Arctic Fox North Fork 22G. Yesterday I compiled my six favorite no-slide couple’s campers and, doggone it, this would have made that list—had I recently reviewed (and remembered) it.

Northwood Manufacturing builds a number of brands including Arctic Fox and Nash. I know I’ve written about companies whose designers clearly have never been camping and those who clearly have. It really does show up in the design of their products.

I have zero doubt that the people who make decisions at Northwood are RVers. Based on their products, they also tend to boondock and camp where it’s cold.

Arctic Fox North Fork 22G

Some of the signature features of this RV include being very well-suited to cold weather camping. The walls on these are thicker than those of most trailers. They use a double-paned window, although not one where there’s an air gap in between. But something’s better than nothing.

The water heater in this relatively small trailer heats ten gallons of water instead of the usual six. Of course, the underbelly is enclosed as it is on most travel trailers nowadays. This incorporates 12-volt heating pads on the tanks. Not a tremendously unusual feature but certainly a good one.

Another unusual aspect of Northwood products is the fact that they build their own chassis in-house. What this means for the customer is that they certify the chassis for off-road use. Further, they incorporate a better suspension with shocks on all four wheels, like every car or truck you can buy today, but unlike almost every towable RV.

There’s also an optional generator—which you never see in smaller trailers. Well, not “never”—because here it is.

If you don’t get the factory generator, there’s still a metal-lined cabinet. You can get yourself one of those nifty portable jobbies which would sit well in this cabinet.

They know things.

Arctic Fox 22G 1 of 9

What’s inside

To be fair, this is a relatively small trailer by modern standards, so you’re not going to get a ridiculous amount of space inside. But a trailer this size might also be better for those who like specific camping situations such as some national park campgrounds or even moochdocking in relatives’ driveways.

This is the same floor plan as the trailer I had previously, with the exception that the bed is not a Murphy bed. There are some who appreciate this and some who appreciate the additional space in a smaller trailer afforded by the Murphy bed.

But that brings up one of the only downsides of this rig—that being that the only place to sit is in the dinette.

Well, and on the toilet, which does have a decent amount of space. But somehow it’s not socially acceptable to be sitting there with the door open while you have company.

This is also longer than the trailer I had. That plays out well in the counter space, which is really good for this size and big enough to be usable. There’s even a big sink. Further, there’s a real 22” oven. (I told you they actually use their products.)



Interestingly, the company really does favor the boondocking/off-grid camping lifestyle, and the only fridge available is the traditional propane-electric model. I had become quite a fan of the newer 12-volt fridges until I got one. Now I really see the logic of this type of reefer.

I read a lot of people’s stories about the surprising consumption of 12-volt DC fridges and how you really do need at least one, if not two, lithium batteries if you have one of these and plan to do any off-grid camping.

The Arctic Fox North Fork 22G is a champ when off the grid

Of course, with no slide, relatively great insulation, a chassis certified for off-road use and plentiful holding tanks, this thing is a champ when you’re off the grid. Add the optional or aftermarket generator and now you could be gone for quite some time.

There is solar available up to 170 watts on the roof and, quite frankly, if you’re in the Pacific Northwest that may be all you need. [As Diane is proofing this in the PNW in 90+ temps… again.] You may not have to ever run the AC, and that gas absorption fridge won’t tax the batteries much at all.

One of the few odd things in this camper is the placement of the shower valves. They’re low enough that you’d be better operating them with your feet than your hands. Though, hey, that is an option. The shower head itself is on an adjustable-height rod, so that’s a plus.

In summary

I wish I had thought of this camper for yesterday’s no-slide favorites, because this would absolutely go into that group.

The build quality and thoughtfulness that are part of these campers make them an absolute favorite of mine. Further, friends who have purchased them based on reviews I’ve written or even advice I’ve offered have reinforced my feelings—they’re well-built.

My thoughts are that I’d rather have a Murphy bed and a couch because only having a dinette isn’t my style, but it might be yours. And you can always just go outside—that’s likely where you’ll find me.

Yep. I like Northwood products and I like this example. Oh, and no windshield. Another plus.

*****

More from Tony

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

If you’re RV shopping here are some tips on RV shopping from a former RV salesperson—me!

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. He also works closely with a number of RV manufacturers to get an inside look at how things are done and is a brand ambassador for Rockwood Mini Lite with his wife, Peggy.

You can also check out his RV podcast with his wife, Peggy.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT1921