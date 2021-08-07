Boondocking gadget: Venture Wipes – Better than baby stuff

More and more people are considering boondocking as a way to combat running into the “no vacancy” sign at RV parks. However, two challenges continue to plague us boondockers: power and water. Solar systems have improved markedly in just the past few years such that you could literally power anything in your RV with a sufficient solar and battery system. Water, though, remains an ongoing challenge.

At the most recent FMCA rally in Gillette, Wyoming, the goodie bags that we were all given contained a sample from Venture Wipes.

What’s so great about Venture Wipes?

Venture Wipes is a brand I’ve been aware of since I first heard about them on a podcast. They are, essentially, a very large baby wipe with some significant advantages. Venture Wipes come individually packaged and are much larger than most baby wipes, at about a foot square.

Each wipe has two surfaces, a smoother side and a textured pattern. The cleaning ingredients are natural including aloe, vitamin E and tea tree oil. The wipes themselves are biodegradable and hypoallergenic, as well.

As someone who is a “show me” kind of guy, I liked the fact that there was a sample in the goodie bag. So I thought I’d substitute my daily shower by using one of these wipes.

When the pandemic hit we got a few packages of wipes from various places that were smaller but more antiseptic to keep in our vehicles. You know, just in case. One of the things that I noticed is that often the wipe dried before I finished using it. Plus, in those pop-up containers, I ended up throwing most of them out as the whole package had dried out in the car.

Since all the Venture Wipes are individually packaged they aren’t going to dry out before you use them. Yeah, my wife is a geologist and hates throwing away packaging. But sometimes you have to make accommodations for some things.

Does a wipe equal a shower?

The single Venture Wipe finished the entire task of substituting for a shower on someone who displaces a lot of water in the pool. I am no petite hiker. I am more the guy you call when your Santa Claus doesn’t show up. Or you can’t find the pillow that goes with the suit and the kids are already lining up.

In fact, when the task was finished the wipe really wasn’t. While I wouldn’t pass it down to someone far less fortunate than I to use themselves, you might be able to use the wipe for a piece of gear or something like that.

Furthermore, the company advocates that you might be able to save the wipes after they’ve completed their unenviable job and perhaps put them to work in another task, as a substitute for toilet paper. (Not sure about the hygiene on that use, however.)



While the wipes are biodegradable you would absolutely not want to flush them down an RV toilet, or any toilet. But you could dispose of them after this second use in a trash can.

Do they smell?

Among the things I also liked about the Venture Wipes was that there was no smell to them. So you don’t finish using one as a shower replacement and smell like a baby’s clean backside, for example.

I would have to say I was highly skeptical about using a single Venture Wipe on my mass while spending a day walking around Gillette, Wyoming, as summer did its best to counter my efforts. But I was so pleased with the results I actually bought a 25-count package of the Venture Wipes and they now take up permanent residence as a must-have for our RV.

My wife tried the product as well and was equally pleased with it.

We do a lot of boondocking and what usually brings us in is either a full gray tank or an empty fresh water tank. With some Camco water storage bags and an electric drill-powered pump, we’ve overcome much of the issues with the empty fresh water tank.

Now, using these Venture Wipes to replace some showers, I think it’ll increase the amount of time we can spend off the grid. That’s a good thing.

I will say the company also offers a Bug Defense wipe and I bought a small package of those. But I haven’t had a chance to give them much of a test just yet. I’m a huge fan of the Thermacell and am extremely popular with flying annoyances. The Thermacell is the only product that has ever worked to stop them. The reason I haven’t tried the Bug Defense wipes yet is that, very surprisingly, I haven’t been camping where there were many bugs.

When I do try them, I’ll certainly share my experience with you here. In the meantime, I would give the Venture Wipes two thumbs up.

You can learn more or order some for yourself here.

