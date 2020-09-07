Boondocking gone badly wrong!

The title of this video is “Super Duty, Super Stuck” as in “Super Duty truck stuck in sand in the Arizona desert.” The moral of this story is to not only know the normal condition of a road you’re about to travel on to a perfect boondocking site, but to know its CURRENT condition.

You can’t tell hard pack dirt from sand using Google Earth.

In this video, a tow truck responds to a fifth wheel and its Ford Super Duty truck that is hopelessly bogged down in sand between Cane Beds and Elephant Gap, Arizona, near the Coral Pink Sand Dunes. When the tow truck arrived, the truck was sitting on its axle, and the trailer leaning heavily to the right.

The first job was to pull the truck and RV from the sand. But there were two additional challenges: finding a place to turn around and then get back out to the highway without getting stuck all over again.