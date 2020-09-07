RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 7, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1422

Today’s thought

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.” — Mark Twain

Tip of the Day

Some pointers for choosing an RV storage facility

By Jim Twamley

I know my neighbors weren’t happy when I stored my RV next to my stick house. I tried to keep my RV looking good so it wouldn’t stand out in the neighborhood. The unfortunate reality is that stick-house neighborhoods and RVs just don’t mix — the houses really make the RVs look bad! For this reason, many RVers prefer to store their rigs at commercial storage facilities. Continue reading for Jim’s 6-point list to help you select the safest storage unit for your RV.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Be prepared for hurricanes

Hard to believe, but hurricane season has just begun this year and we’ve already had one of the largest weather systems to hit the United States in 150 years. Yikes!!! The only good thing about hurricanes is that, unlike tornadoes, you generally get a few days’ warning. … Read about an essential piece of equipment Mike recommends to help you prepare for and survive a hurricane here.

Sticky 5th wheel hitch, Cowboy? Slick ’em up!

One of the most neglected areas for fifth wheels, the hitch, can be one of the most cantankerous. Having a “stuck” hitch release can really take the joy out of the lifestyle, yet it’s easy to care for problems before they come up. Find out how to prevent a stuck hitch release.

Are you doing anything special for Labor Day today?

If you can’t answer these questions, you shouldn’t be towing. Take this quiz and see how you do.

This wonderful, nostalgic book should be your next read…

“Don’t Make Me Pull Over: The Informal History of the Family Road Trip” by Richard Ratay is a wonderful, nostalgic story of the golden age of family road trips. With the birth of America’s first interstate highways in the 1950s came the rush of the family road trip. Ratay and his family were a part of that packed-back-seat, souvenir-shopping, attraction-seeking era, and he’s here to tell you about it. Read more about it here.

Quick Tip

Feeling a bit cranky

If you manually crank up your TV antenna or satellite dish, hang only your ignition key from the crank. That way, you can’t drive away without remembering to lower these items. The best way is to have the key in hand when you crank. TV antennas are one of the most common repair items in the RV world since they frequently are knocked off by tree limbs when leaving a campground. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Website of the day

35 delicious dutch-oven camping recipes

We’re drooling just looking at these! Anyone feel up to cooking? We can be there in 10!

The neatest RV “safe” we’ve ever seen…

Fear losing your keys? There’s no perfect place to hide your keys in your campsite or RV that thieves can’t find. But HitchSafe may solve that problem. The HitchSafe slides into your hitch receiver and locks. When open it is large enough for not only keys, but also an emergency credit card, cash or driver’s license. Then hide it with an ordinary-looking dust cover. Read more about it here.

