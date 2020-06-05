Janet Jackson is one of our long-time readers. She is currently incarcerated in Illinois. This poem was handwritten and mailed to us.
By Janet Jackson
When traveling down the road,
pulling my contact toad,
I think of getting a pet,
but haven’t decided yet.
I’ve had many a dog,
to run with when I jog,
or maybe I’ll get a fuzzy cat…
no walks. I’ll stay fat…
I thought of a bird,
but my heart wasn’t stirred.
Fish would fly out of the bowl,
every time I hit a pothole…
Gerbils, hamsters, maybe a rat…
That’s just not where my spirit is at.
So, I decided and bought an iguana,
just because I wanna!
Thank you, Janet! Your poem made us smile. Keep writing!
