Janet Jackson is one of our long-time readers. She is currently incarcerated in Illinois. This poem was handwritten and mailed to us.

By Janet Jackson

When traveling down the road,

pulling my contact toad,

I think of getting a pet,

but haven’t decided yet.

I’ve had many a dog,

to run with when I jog,

or maybe I’ll get a fuzzy cat…

no walks. I’ll stay fat…

I thought of a bird,

but my heart wasn’t stirred.

Fish would fly out of the bowl,

every time I hit a pothole…

Gerbils, hamsters, maybe a rat…

That’s just not where my spirit is at.

So, I decided and bought an iguana,

just because I wanna!

Thank you, Janet! Your poem made us smile. Keep writing!

##RVT951