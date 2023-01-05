Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Cables in a tangle? Use this quick tip to tame them

By Nanci Dixon
Tangled charging wires
Photo Credit Nanci Dixon

The multitude of thin power and charging cables for phones, tablets and computers need to be accessible, of course, but they can easily end up in a tangle, especially if you only have a few outlets to choose from like we do in RVs. Command hooks can help tame that mess.

Surge protected multiple outlet plug

I decided to tackle a cabinet in our RV that had an electrical outlet in it. It was the perfect place to attach the Command hooks so I could get to the cords while using any of our devices. I first added a multiple outlet plug, like the one above, with USB ports to the standard two-outlet receptacle. The one I chose had the added advantage of also being a surge protector. I then purchased extra long charging cables and plugged them into the outlets.

A once-messy cabinet is clean with organized charging cables

I added the Command hooks spaced at intervals across the cabinet, which allowed some room around the cords.

Neat stored wires

Now each cord has a place to go (and neatly, I might add) so now the cords won’t get tangled together and I won’t spend half the day untangling them! And, they’re out of sight when not in use, which is an added bonus.

