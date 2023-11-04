Cadie Stubborn Stain Remover laundry stick: Rub on and stains are gone!

I used to be a big fan of a laundry product made by Spray ‘n Wash called the laundry stick. For whatever reason, they stopped making it. NOOOO!

I set out to find a substitute and am happy to say that Cadie Stubborn Stain Remover laundry stick does the job just as well. Whew!

What is so great about a laundry stick stain remover?

It’s the consistency of a stick deodorant. You just rub it on the stain and toss the clothes in the hamper until laundry day, when you wash as usual. Presto! No more stains.

What I especially like about Cadie Stubborn Stain Remover laundry stick

It takes just a second to pretreat a stain on your laundry and you need no water at all.

A single stick lasts a long, long time and takes up hardly any space in your RV.

It works on all kinds of fabrics, both natural and synthetic.

It works on all kinds of stains: grass, chocolate, wine, sweat, blood, grease, lipstick, coffee, and more.

What can be improved?

While I have not been using this brand long, it seems to perform just like the now-discontinued Spray ‘n Wash version that I used for years. If that is indeed the case, I have no complaints about this product at all.

You can get a one-, two-, or three-pack for a great price on Amazon.

