RV Travel Newsletter for Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Issue 1129

Free, abbreviated edition

Beginning Tuesday, we will report the news daily

We have discontinued the weekly news briefs feature of this newsletter in favor of a concise email recap of the very latest news about RVing every weekday afternoon. We’ll begin the weekday emails on Tuesday. Sign up to receive these timely emails here. (You can easily unsubscribe if you wish.)

Featured articles

Gasoline prices drop, even below $2 in some places, says AAA

Are your gas pains better? If you’re talking about the ones that come with fueling up your rig, then AAA says you’re right. The price of regular gasoline dropped nine cents over the last week across the country. What’s behind the relief? Find out here.

BLM pumps in $9M to improve recreation, but another plan could spell trouble

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says it is pumping $9M into its program to improve recreation on its public lands. Not only will recreationists see improvements, says the agency, but the money will mean more jobs. … However, Randall Brink says there is a disturbing action afoot in the agency. Read more.

Camping World’s new same-day delivery: Maybe, maybe not

In this age of “overnight delivery” from retailers like Amazon, “instant delivery” is even better, right? Camping World says it has partnered with Instacart “to launch same-day delivery from more than 185 Camping World stores nationwide via the Instacart App and website….” Don’t get too excited—there’s more fluff here than reality. Learn more.

Off-roaders appeal BLM decision closing boondocking access roads and trails

A Bureau of Land Management (BLM) decision to shut off motorized access in parts of Utah hasn’t set well. The decision would close 317 miles of trails and roads near Moab. Two groups have appealed the decision. Continue reading.

Campground Crowding

RVer quits camping after 20 years – “too much entitlement.” Plus, the most RV-unfriendly state

RV sales have slowed and fewer people are buying RVs than has been the recent trend. Has that changed campground crowding? This week Nanci Dixon shares your reports about camping in some national forests being virtually impossible, more complaints of rising costs cramping the lifestyle, and a reader’s comment that due to some current campers’ attitudes they’re quitting camping. Also, there’s one reader’s opinion of the most RV-unfriendly state. (Do you have an opinion on this?)

Click here to read

RV Video Tour

The brand-new Pebble Flow electric, remote-controlled trailer – an RV unlike anything you’ve ever seen

By Cheri Sicard

Meet George Jetson’s RV. OK, the Pebble Flow electric RV may not fly, but it is the cutting edge RV of the future in just about every other way. In the video below, the team from CNET gives us a preview tour of this innovative RV that is unlike any you have ever seen before.

Click here to tour

More RVing News

Ford: Customers unwilling to pay premium for EVs, so holds back $12B

Ford Motor Company had big plans to spend $12 billion to beef up its electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing capabilities. But the company now says customers just aren’t willing to spend the premium for EVs, and is holding back that big EV push. Learn more.

Tesla’s “low-end” Cybertruck may not happen

While Tesla’s intention to produce an EV truck has taken plenty of hits, the company is still moving forward with a release date of November 30—just a month out. In 2019, Tesla said for those who couldn’t afford such a price, the single-motor, more affordable option would price out at $39,900. Now that “low-end” Cybertruck may not happen.

Ground broken on 750-site RV park northeast of Tulsa

It’s the first step toward a $2 billion theme park. Last week saw crews gathered and ground broken on a 750-site RV park at Vinita, Oklahoma, just northeast of Tulsa. The project, Three Ponies RV Park & Campground, is the starting anchor for a huge theme park, American Heartland Theme Park and Resort. Learn more.

Stupid-human tricks close Blue Ridge Parkway stretch

The National Park Service has closed an eight-mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway until further notice. The Service says visitors have been offering food and garbage to bears, and in some cases trying to hold a bear cub. Read more.

Giant spider causes Death Valley motorcycle versus RV wreck

A camper van came to a quick halt in Death Valley National Park on October 28. Evidently the driver of the rented camper van spotted a tarantula crossing the road out front and hit the brakes. The giant spider sighting and the braking reaction resulted in a motorcycle versus RV wreck. Read more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of October 30, 2023:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.47

Change from week before: Down 6 cents; Change from year before: Down 27 cents.

Diesel: $4.45

Change from week before: Down 9 cents; Change from year before: Down 86 cents.

For fuel prices for specific regions, states, and cities, go to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Recent recalls

Forest River recalls Coachmen Cross Trail motorhomes for falling fridges

Forest River is recalling certain 2023-2024 Coachmen Cross Trail Class C motorhomes. The 12-volt refrigerator may dislodge and fall from its cabinet. Learn more.

Winnebago recalls Era, View, and Navion for retractable awning issues

Winnebago is recalling certain 2020-2024 Era, View and Navion recreational vehicles for retractable awning issues. Continue reading.

Forest River recalls Coachmen Concord motorhomes: Rear wheel can lock up

Forest River is recalling certain 2023-2024 Coachmen Concord Class C motorhomes. Installation of the air ride suspension system resulted in an incorrect pinion to driveline angle. Learn more.

Winnebago recalls Solis motorhomes – seats missing fasteners

Winnebago Industries is recalling certain 2024 Solis motorhomes. The fasteners that secure the sliding seat in the extended position are missing. Read more.

Recipe of the Day

Apple Pie Bread Pudding

By Wanda Leech from West Palm Beach, FL

If you need an easy apple dessert recipe for the fall or want to spice up your holiday dessert table, this is the ultimate bread pudding. It’s a rich custard-like bread pudding with big chunks of apple pie filling. Wonderful served with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream to complement the apple pie flavors.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The screwdriver was invented to bolt knights into their armor.

Laugh of the Week

At a couple’s counseling session, the therapist said that couples these days are so disconnected that 85 percent of all husbands don’t know what their wife’s favorite flower is. The husband in the session turned to his wife and whispered, “It’s self-rising, isn’t it?”

