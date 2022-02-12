RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1039

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

February 12, 2022

Cover story

Should you tip campground workers?

By Gail Marsh

I’ll admit it. I am not a good tipper. I think it’s mostly because I never know how much to tip. I’m not good at figuring math inside my head and can never remember if tips should be 15%, 25%, or 35% of any given bill. I never worked as a waiter/waitress either, so I have no idea how the hourly-plus-tips arrangement works. So, I defer to my husband. He more than makes up for my deficiency. So, here’s our conundrum: Do you tip campground workers?

Should you tip these types of campground workers?

Site guide. The person who leads you to your campsite and helps you park your rig (if you want or need assistance). On occasion, we’ve really relied on our site guide. Like times when we’ve pulled into a new-to-us campground in the dark. Or when our assigned site is narrow with big rigs already parked all around our spot. I remember one especially tricky parking challenge where the guy more than deserved a tip! But because I was a nervous wreck by the time we finally got our RV situated, tipping never entered my mind.

The person who leads you to your campsite and helps you park your rig (if you want or need assistance). On occasion, we’ve really relied on our site guide. Like times when we’ve pulled into a new-to-us campground in the dark. Or when our assigned site is narrow with big rigs already parked all around our spot. I remember one especially tricky parking challenge where the guy more than deserved a tip! But because I was a nervous wreck by the time we finally got our RV situated, tipping never entered my mind. Office help. There’s the gal at the office desk who arranged for us to move to a vacated spot in the shade. It was hot and extremely humid. Extremely. Humid. And hot. That’s usually no problem, but our air conditioner wasn’t working. At the time, the campground’s pool was closed due to COVID, and we were miserable! The office gal heard about our plight and approached us with the idea of moving once the current site holders moved on down the road. Of course, we jumped at the chance to have some shade. This kind woman’s thoughtfulness saved our vacation that year. Did we tip? Erm, well … no. (We said “Thanks so much!” Does that count?)

There’s the gal at the office desk who arranged for us to move to a vacated spot in the shade. It was hot and extremely humid. Extremely. Humid. And hot. That’s usually no problem, but our air conditioner wasn’t working. At the time, the campground’s pool was closed due to COVID, and we were miserable! The office gal heard about our plight and approached us with the idea of moving once the current site holders moved on down the road. Of course, we jumped at the chance to have some shade. This kind woman’s thoughtfulness saved our vacation that year. Did we tip? Erm, well … no. (We said “Thanks so much!” Does that count?) Over-the-top service. Then there was the worker who saw us fiddling with our propane tanks. We realized that both tanks were nearly empty. As we discussed what to do since the farm supply store (the only source of propane in the area) was closed for the day, the guy brought an “extra” full tank for us to use—for free! We returned the tank—minus the propane we’d used—when we left the following day. The guy happily waved as we drove off. Don’t even ask. No, we didn’t tip. We offered our genuine and effusive thanks, of course, but no money exchanged hands

You’re probably thinking one of two things—either “Tip at a campground? Never heard of such a thing.” Or “What cheapskates!” But here’s the thing…

Roadside Journal

RVtravel.com publisher and founder Chuck Woodbury, now in semi-retirement, writes about whatever is on his mind, sometimes about RVing, sometimes not…

Why my clock is my enemy

Why does time continually speed up? Shouldn’t it be the other way—slow down so we can have more time to enjoy the waning years of our earthly existence? Chuck has some thoughts.

Featured article

Long RV servicing waits may be reduced by cultivating relationships with local shops

By Randall Brink

Over the past two years, the RV industry’s tectonic shifts have spawned stories of delays in RV service and repair, parts shortages, and overall high demand upon shops and technicians. There are shortages of everything from critical components to physical shop space, and particularly qualified technicians. A common thread in these tales of RV ownership woe is the open-ended repair timeline that results in RVs entering the shop and staying there. There is no short-term or simple solution on the horizon for these shortages and constraints. But there are things that you, as an RV owner, can do to mitigate the situation and keep your rig on the road.

Today's RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Crossroads Zinger Lite ZR18RK. He writes, “For those looking to get into RVing at a price point almost $10,000 below the average price of a new car in the U.S., this is certainly not a bad choice, all things considered.”

Utility workers taking over campgrounds, given priority over campers like us

By Gail Marsh

This is our third year at the same southwest Florida campground, but it’s definitely different this year. The park manager of this small operation is the same as in past years, we have the same RV site, the pool and pickleball court are the same, too. So, what’s changed? The clientele, or, more specifically, the utility workers. Read more then please participate in the attached poll.

Questionable RVing features: What were they thinking?

By Dave Helgeson

Have you ever wondered, “What were they thinking?” when you encountered a feature “designed” to enhance your RVing experience? My college years were spent earning a degree in architecture. My professors taught me and other students how form follows function. … This concept must be rather ingrained in me for when I encounter a poorly “designed” feature intended to support RVers in their travels I wonder “What were they thinking?” or, more concisely, “What was the designer thinking?” … You won’t believe some of these RVing features Dave has encountered in his lifetime of RVing.

Around the Campfire: Old-timer offers newbie all the wrong advice

By Gail Marsh

The cooler evening temperatures prompt many folks to gather at night around a campfire. I enjoy meeting and visiting with people from all over the country. It’s always interesting to learn their life stories—the ups and downs that many of us have in common as we live our lives. Last evening, however, I was dumbstruck when a self-proclaimed “RV old-timer” began informing an RV newbie about all the different kinds of fellow campers they can expect to see as they begin their travels. … What made Gail “see red”? Find out.

RV Consumer Support

Your credit card statements could hurt you!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’re like us, you don’t mind spending money when and where it’s needed. But you no doubt bristle when you find your cash is going somewhere you didn’t authorize. Last night we found out we were bleeding money—and didn’t even know it. The only way we found out is by carefully eyeballing our credit card statements. There’s more than just one important principle here.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter

• A 10-minute daily clean will make a world of difference in your RV

• Take care with campfires

• Easy ways to decorate your RV without adding much weight

• RVs and WD-40: Unusual combinations that work!

• Free RV spot? Try caretaking—trade skills, or your presence

Why you don’t have to be a minimalist to be an RVer

By Cheri Sicard

There seems to be a popular wisdom circulating among today’s young RV bloggers and YouTubers that you MUST be a minimalist to successfully live and thrive in the RV lifestyle. I even saw one “expert” (who, by the way, was selling expensive online courses about living as a nomad) actually give the ridiculous advice that you should outfit your RV with NO MORE THAN two place settings. … WHAT the WHAT? … Read Cheri’s wise alternative perspective, and check out her picture as a beautiful circus performer, here.

RV boo-boos—A good attitude helps!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Well, there’s just something about “mishaps” in the RV world. How we recover probably has a lot to do with attitude. The male-half of this writing team is trying to learn how to not stress and “go with the flow.” It’s a good attitude that’ll probably make for a longer life—at least one that’s more fun. Read about one of our reader’s two big boo-boos here.

Important lessons learned from RVing apply to other parts of life too

By Nanci Dixon

Through the years of RVing and the last years full-timing, in particular, the one lesson I learned is to pack light and get rid of stuff. The saying goes, “One thing in means one thing out.” As we start to fill a dwelling again with all the necessary stuff of a stuck-to-the-ground house, I am impressed with how ingrained “keep it light” is. Every year in the RV we pull everything out and if we aren’t using it, well, out it goes. Or at least that is the idea… Read more.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

Reader Poll

Do you have a special personal, comfy place in your RV?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

Finding community in campgrounds, like going back to the 1950s

By Rod Andrew

About 12 years ago my wife and I made our first trek south, towing a trailer from British Columbia to Southern California. Early in the trip, we learned something that you readers probably already know, but which came as a surprise to us. We found community. I had thought that traveling would be all about where we went and what we saw and did, but found that this would really only be a small part of what lay ahead. Read the rest of this heartwarming story.

The funniest camping commercials of all time

If you need a good laugh, play this video to watch the funniest camping commercials of all time. Not only are they funny, but they’re from all around the world, so it’s neat to see how other countries camp. Not all of them are about RVing, but you’ll still be able to relate. Trust us. Watch the video.

Free camping in five states? Just be a camp host!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Reports from RVers across the country tell us that campsites are getting as scarce as hens’ teeth. How would you like a FREE campsite? If you’re willing to volunteer as a camp host, putting in a few hours of labor, you could have a free campsite and, at times, bonuses as well. Here’s a list of details from five states where camp hosts are needed. But be warned—these positions may fill quickly!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What is the best water purifier?

Dear Dave,

We are planning a few long trips in our Grand Design Imagine. I want to get a water purifier to use at the water source at our site. Can you talk about which brand/style works best? Thanks. —Leigh

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

The best kind of wedgie: Andersen RV levelers

By Tony Barthel

Automatic leveling systems have come a long way, to the point where even some travel trailers, such as Keystone’s Outback brand, have seven-point automatic leveling systems. However, you can save many thousands of dollars and simplify your RV experience with a set of leveling wedges instead. I like to write about products I’ve found that I use regularly on the road, and these Andersen levelers are one of those products.

RVelectricity ™ with Mike Sokol

Quartzsite remote seminar Part 2: Surge protectors

Dear Readers,

As promised, here’s Part 2 of my remote RVelectricity seminars from the Quartzsite RV Show a couple of weeks ago. This time the topic is surge protectors. And once again, Tony Barthel provided the transporter landing pad and geek technology so that I could remain home in my Funkworks Lab Studio in Maryland, while he braved the elements (and poor WiFi) of Quartzsite. Read more and watch the video.

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.) Session: Is reverse polarity on a 30-amp outlet dangerous?

RV Tire Safety

Age-old question: More on tire pressure

By Roger Marble

Please forgive me if I sound like a broken record. I found another post on an RV forum on inflation. It’s almost as if no one knows that the answer to most questions on RV life has already been asked and answered. That is certainly the case when it comes to tire inflation. But I just can’t ignore these questions, as I hope that if some learn how to properly inflate their tires they may avoid a costly failure.

For Lovers Only…

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner (hint: it’s on Monday). So after today we will no longer be running this column. Thanks to all you lovebirds who have submitted entries. Your love notes have been so sweet and inspiring and we have enjoyed reading them all!

Click here to see the submissions.

Operating an RV Park

Campground updates, and we’re going on a road trip!

Machelle James writes about their excitement of preparing for a road trip (Jenna’s first), all of the recent work accomplished at the RV park (mostly by AJ), as well as last-minute preparations to button up the park before they leave. Check out their trip itinerary and offer suggestions of your favorite places for them to see on their journey here.

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Taco Dip

by Debe Z from Wind Lake, WI

Make this Crock Pot dip for your next football party or when surprise guests come over. It’s cheesy and full of taco flavor. Serve with chips for an easy snack. You could even serve this in a hard taco shell or soft tortilla (topped with a little lettuce and sour cream) for a small meal. A delicious and easy recipe!

We’ll be making this this weekend! Get the recipe.

More recipes for Super Bowl Sunday?

• Over the Moon Pizza Dip

• Buffalo Chicken Sliders

• Crispy Sticky Oven Hot Wings

• Bacon Buffalo Cream Cheese Jalapenos

Brain Teaser

Turn me on my side and I am everything. Cut me in half and I am nothing. What am I?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Readers' Pets of the Day

“Smudge and Taz are siblings and were feral. We rescued them at 8 weeks old, now they’re 3 years old. They have adapted well to their new homes (RV and house). A black vulture visits them every day and goes right up to the window.” —Michael Beatty

Trivia

In the U.S., skin cancer most often appears on the left side of the body. Why? Think about driving down the road in your RV. Yup, your left arm is exposed to all that sunlight!

Laugh of the Week

