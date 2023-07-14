California uses controversial ‘what3words’ location system to help the lost

Lost in a California state park? Need to get help fast? You could use GPS coordinates to help dispatchers, or you could use just three words. No, it’s not, “Send Help Fast!” The three words in question are part of a controversial geocode system called “what3words” that identifies any location on the surface of planet earth using common words.

For example, say you were stuck on the very top of the Space Needle in Seattle, you could tell rescuers your map coordinates, or you could simply say “gender.quit.tanks,” and those three words should pinpoint your needle location, if you’ll pardon the pun.

Your world in 57 trillion squares

California State Parks officials have formalized a partnership with the folks from what3words to help narrow down lost hikers, campers, and RVers in any of its realm. Just how does the system work? The what3words company has divided up the planet into 3-metre squares—some 57 trillion of them. The company, using a proprietary system, named each of those 57 trillion squares with a unique three-word name. What California State Parks managers want you to do is to use the free what3words app on your cell phone to help them find you if you should get lost or are in need of emergency help.

So suppose you’ve fallen and you can’t get up. You can dial up dispatchers and tell them, “Need help! tools.melted.studs!” Sure enough, you should hear the sirens as they sweep right to the entrance of the campground at Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. Of course, the app is useful in non-emergency situations as well. You could text your friends and say, “Five o’ clock cocktails, sting.isolation.trains.” No need to worry, they couldn’t confuse the next site over there at Grand Canyon National Park, because that site’s name is involving.aquatics.shall, and they’re only serving soft drinks, anyway.

What3words “describes exactly where to send help”

A press release announcing the new arrangement says this. “From Garrapata on the Big Sur coast, to Bodie State Historic Park near the Sierra Nevada, California’s state parks offer some of the most stunning and varied landscapes on the planet, attracting explorers from across the globe,” said what3words CMO Giles Rhys Jones. “With every 10 ft. square having its own what3words address it is simpler than ever to arrange meeting spots with your friends, save precise locations of epic viewpoints, remember the space you parked in, and in the event of an emergency – describe exactly where to send help.”

Spelling, “local accents” can send rescuers on goose chase

Since the app is free, seems like a pretty good idea to many. But what3words is not without its critics. While the software that operates the app and used on the state park’s dispatch end doesn’t have complaints, it’s the human element that can have flaws. Last year, while Queen Elizabeth was lying in state, British officials wanted to make it easier for mourners to “get in the queue” to see Her Majesty off. They used what3words coordinates to direct the crowds to the end of the line. Out of five locations given, two led mourners to California—My, what a long queue that was! In two other situations, mourners were sent 15 miles from the real location. Seems that the coordinate providers got confused and put in the wrong three words.

That, say critics, is a problem. If similar sounding words are used, it’s possible what you say and what is heard could get a bit confused. With 57 trillion “spots” on earth, there are apt to be some similar sounding words in the book. The organization Mountain Rescue England and Wales said in a one-year period, people using what3words coordinates led rescuers in the wrong direction 45 times when spelling or “local accents” were thrown into the mix.

Additionally, in order to come up with enough combinations of words to cover 57 trillion locations, sometimes plurals are needed. In our opening illustration, the location “coordinates” for Sonoma Coast State Park are margins.agent.landings. Suppose you accidentally left margins as a singular? Margin.agent.landings puts you in Qarnabad, Golestan Province, in Iran. Probably not the best place to take your motorhome right now. We hear there aren’t any RV parks there.

Want to try it? It’s free. Here’s how

Nevertheless, state park officials in California are hoping more visitors will take advantage of the what3words app. They foresee both emergency use, and also in encouraging friends and family to join up and visit a CalState park. You can find out more information about the app here (what3words.com) or get one from your device play store.

