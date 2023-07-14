Friday, July 14, 2023

Tour the 2023 Fleetwood Frontier 34GT Class A diesel pusher motorhome

By Cheri Sicard
Fleetwood Frontier Class A motorhome

Today, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews (one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels) is going to give us a tour of what he calls a GORGEOUS Class A diesel pusher motorhome, the Fleetwood Frontier 34GT.

(As a side note, if you enjoy Matt’s energetic style, be sure to watch the video at double speed, it’s a real crack-up.)

I agree this is a nice-looking motorhome. I especially like the opposing slides in the living area, which really opens up the space.

I love all the overstuffed comfortable seating in the living area, and the lighted china cabinet in the dining area.

While the entire motorhome is tastefully appointed, the kitchen with its glass tile backsplash and solid surface countertops is particularly beautiful and functional. There is a large stainless steel farmhouse-style sink, an Insignia convection microwave, and a huge compressor refrigerator-freezer. There’s also a lot of storage, including a large pantry.

I was disappointed, however, that there is only a 2-burner induction cooktop in a motorhome this large.

The large bathroom has a porcelain toilet and a shower that still allowed Matt, who is not a small guy, plenty of extra headroom.

The bedroom made me go wow, especially for the huge amount of mirrored hanging closets and the stacking washer-dryer. There is a king-sized bed but, as mentioned, you, unfortunately, can’t use it with the slides in.

More nice features of the Fleetwood Frontier 34GT Class A Diesel Pusher

  • Onan diesel generator
  • Automatic awnings with wind guard
  • HUGE amounts of underbelly pass through storage
  • Huge outdoor Samsung TV
  • 10,000-pound towing hitch (although Matt says this motorhome cannot actually tow that much)
  • Backup camera
  • Fireplace
  • Outdoor shower
  • Automatic leveling system
  • The above-cab bed holds up to 500 lbs., so it’s not just for kids
  • Inside TV on a televator

As with all his reviews, Matt includes three things he particularly likes about the coach, along with three things he finds less than ideal.

Three things Matt and Andrea particularly like

#1: The beautiful kitchen (although with only two burners to the stove, I don’t know as I can agree).

#2: The dinette, which is not only comfortable, it’s super easy to convert to a bed.

#3: The floor plan and aesthetics of the layout.

What are the downsides to the Fleetwood Frontier 34GT Class A Diesel Pusher?

As usual, Matt and Andrea listed three things they don’t like about the RV:

#1: No slide drawers in the underbelly storage.

#2: No space to walk through with the slides in.

#3: Andrea’s third dislike was the lack of drawers in one of the bedroom cabinets, and Matt concurred and added he does not like the strange step in the bedroom.

In addition, I would point out these less-than-ideal features:

  • In addition to the tight walking area with the slides in, you can only open the fridge door partially, and the bed is also unusable with the slides in.
  • This coach needs more than a 2-burner stove, in my opinion. In fact, I find a two-burner stove kind of ridiculous.

2023 Fleetwood Frontier 34GT Class A Diesel Pusher Specs

  • Freightliner custom chassis with air ride suspension
  • Cummins B6.7 engine
  • 340 HP, 700 torque
  • Fuel capacity: 100 gallons
  • GVWR: 32,400 pounds
  • GCWR: 33,000 pounds
  • Fresh water: 96 gallons
  • Gray water: 65 gallons
  • Black water: 45 gallons
  • MSRP: $397,789

Learn more about this motorhome here. 

Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicard
Cheri Sicard is the author 8 published books on topics as diverse as US Citizenship to Cannabis Cooking. Cheri grew up in a circus family and has been RVing on and off her entire life.
