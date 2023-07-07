Can I camp in an ADA site?

One of our readers wrote in about Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) camping sites.

Dana M. writes: “Are ADA-accessible RV camp spots to be treated the same as handicap parking spots, with penalties for unauthorized use, or are they available for use by non-ADA persons the same as restrooms and toilet stalls when unoccupied and available? We recently visited a national park that had numerous accessible sites that I’m pretty sure were occupied by non-ADA campers.”

To answer Dana’s question: It depends.

Americans with Disabilities Act

The Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990 to give people with disabilities the opportunity to access places that were formerly inaccessible and denied to them. It broadens the 1964 Civil Rights Act to be specific about those with disabilities and providing access. ADA sites may have concrete pads, easy access to ADA-compliant restrooms, adjacent to parking, fire pits that are reachable and manageable slopes. For in-depth information on trails, campgrounds, beaches and viewing areas available for government requirements for ADA, click here.

Policies for camping in an ADA site vary

A lot of other Federal and State policies are that ADA sites can be rented if no other sites are available. One federal campground reservation site reads: “If no one in your party has needs for an accessible site, you may not reserve this site unless this is the only site available at the time of your request.”

South Dakota state parks rules are similar: “Campers can make reservations for accessible campsites online or through the call center by providing their ADA/Handicap Placard ID. Campers without accessible permits can only reserve accessible sites once all other campsites in the campground have been reserved. They will be asked to move should another site become available.”

The regional park I host at has a policy that the ADA sites can be rented any time.

Book ADA? You may need to move

The risk is that if someone has a need for an ADA site they may ask you to move. The move may be to a similar site if it becomes available. Someone with an ADA need may have even booked a non-accessible site because that was the only one available at the time. The campers in the ADA site may be asked to swap.

Strict policy

A few years ago my husband needed electricity for a medical device and the state park we were going to had one electric site. It was an ADA site. I called ahead and found out the rules and the requirements before we started heading there. He was eligible, but needed to show his medical prescription and doctor’s orders before we could have the site in lieu of the ADA placard.

Check ahead of time

Always the best option is to check with the park or rangers ahead of booking so you know their particular rules and policy.

More ADA information

For more information on ADA sites check out ADA Central. For actual compliance information check out ADA.gov.

##RVT1112