Grand Canyon-area campground set for big expansion

(August 16, 2019) — The Kaibab National Forest plans to expand and remodel the popular Ten X Campground on the Tusayan Ranger District 4.3 miles south of the entrance to Grand Canyon National Park. The project will not only increase overnight camping opportunities for the many visitors to the area but also improve overall experience by upgrading aging facilities and adding amenities.

Specifically, the expansion and remodeling project will increase capacity at Ten X Campground from the current 70 campsites to a total of 300, encompassing about 345 acres total.

The remodeling of existing sites and the addition of new sites would increase the campground’s ability to accommodate large RVs while eliminating the current problem of parking along the Ten X roadway, which creates congestion and safety concerns. The 230 sites to be added would be a mix of RV-friendly, individual tent, and small group sites.

In order to facilitate the construction of the camping loops, a new, hard-packed gravel roadway will be established as a larger loop surrounding the current campground footprint. Two egress routes will be added to better facilitate any future emergency evacuation and provide for public safety. Future campground improvements will include adding ramada structures with more grills, fire rings and picnic tables, as well as a new amphitheater for campfire talks.

THE KAIBAB NATIONAL FOREST anticipates completing the campground expansion and renovation work using a phased approach. During the first phase of improvements, forest officials will focus on the development of sections of the two-way main loop road, installation of a multilingual entrance station, creation of three new camping loops, and the establishment of a multi-service central location that will offer a trash collection center and water distribution site.

Other phases of the project and the specific components of each will be determined over time based on a continuing assessment of needs and opportunities. Expansion work is expected to begin in spring 2020.

“Ten X Campground was originally constructed in the early 1970s. Since then, it has received only minor expansions and updates, leaving it vulnerable to overcrowding and visitor use conflicts,” said Dutch Maatman, assistant recreation staff officer with the Kaibab National Forest. “With this project, we want to keep all the best aspects of Ten X while making it a place that visitors can enjoy for years to come.”