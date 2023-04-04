Can I sanitize RV’s fresh water tank without running solution through water lines?

Dear Dave,

My coach is fully winterized as I flushed the pink, nontoxic, antifreeze through all lines, and the fresh water tank has been drained. I am about to dewinterize the coach and I will want to sanitize, with a bleach solution, the fresh water system. Given that there has been antifreeze in the lines for several months, do I still need to run the bleach solution in all the pipes? It sure would be easier if I only had to allow the bleach solution to sit in the fresh water tank, drain it after a few hours, and not flush the bleach solution through the pipes. Thank you for your advice and for what you do! —Philip, 2022 Newmar Dutch Star 4081

Dear Philip,

You can just flush the fresh water tank out with a bleach solution to sanitize it. They recommend 1 tablespoon for every 1 gallon of water for smaller tanks, and 1 cup for 50 gallon tanks. If you have a 100-gallon tank, most owner’s don’t fill all 100 gallons, but rather use the 50-gallon method and drive around for a while to get everything coated. If you want to fill it up, use 2 cups bleach. This will sanitize and freshen it, and if you don’t want to run it through all the lines, you can just dump the fresh water tank at the dump valve.

Flush antifreeze out of lines

However, you will still have the pink antifreeze in all the lines and will want to flush that out until they are filled with fresh water.

Why not do this while you have the fresh water tank full of the diluted bleach and water solution, unless you don’t want the bleach smell/taste in the water lines? I guess you can dump the diluted bleach solution from the fresh water tank, fill the tank with fresh water, and then flush the pink antifreeze out of all the lines. However, I believe you will still get some of the bleach taste from what was in the fresh water tank. The pink antifreeze has a sugar content and even though it is odorless and tasteless, it is a little slippery or greasy like, and you will want to flush it all out.

Another option

Another option would be to use the Thetford Fresh Water Tank Sanitizer product. This has no bleach smell/taste.

This two-part system will help sanitize and deodorize the fresh water tank and all the lines. So you could use it instead of the bleach and then flush the water lines out, saving a step.

How do I sanitize my RV’s fresh water tank through the filter?

Dear Dave,

I want to disinfect the RV’s fresh water tank after the long winter storage. Even though it has been “empty,” I will be adding some bleach along with water. To fill the tank, one must use a hose. I would like to remove the disposable water filter installed by Newmar in the wet bay and add some bleach/water to the filter holder and screw it back in without the filter and flush the mixture into the freshwater tank. Will this work or is there a better way? If I left the filter in and added bleach via a hose, I suspect the activated charcoal filter would remove the bleach before it went into the tank. I am assuming the filter is between the hose fill and the tank. Your thoughts? Thanks. —Phillip, 2022 Newmar Dutch Star 4081

[Yes, this is the same person whose question Dave answered above.]

Read Dave’s answer.

