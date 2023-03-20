How do I sanitize my RV’s fresh water tank through the filter?

Dear Dave,

I want to disinfect the RV’s fresh water tank after the long winter storage. Even though it has been “empty,” I will be adding some bleach along with water. To fill the tank, one must use a hose. I would like to remove the disposable water filter installed by Newmar in the wet bay and add some bleach/water to the filter holder and screw it back in without the filter and flush the mixture into the freshwater tank. Will this work or is there a better way? If I left the filter in and added bleach via a hose, I suspect the activated charcoal filter would remove the bleach before it went into the tank. I am assuming the filter is between the hose fill and the tank. Your thoughts? Thanks. —Phillip, 2022 Newmar Dutch Star 4081

Dear Phillip,

Typically the city water connection is piped directly to the filter, through it, and then back to the diverter valve. This valve is turned one way to direct the water flow to the fresh water tank to fill it and turned the other way to direct pressurized water through the plumbing system. So you can remove the filter, fill the canister with bleach, and replace it to the housing. With the diverter valve directed to the fresh water tank, the pressurized water from the outside source will push the bleach into the tank.

Easiest way to sanitize a fresh water tank

The easiest way to sanitize a fresh water tank is to pour either a bleach solution or sanitizing liquid down the gravity fill; however, it does not look like your unit has that. A gravity fill is an open hole on the side that allows you to put a garden hose in and fill the tank if you do not have access to a fill hose with a threaded end. Many rest stops and dump stations had a spring-loaded potable water station with a hose that had the end cut off. If you have just the diverter valve model, you cannot fill the tank at one of these stations. Many RV manufacturers that build the larger motorcoaches figure their owners probably won’t use these stations.

Most of the units I have had over the years did not have a permanently mounted filter in the service center; rather, I purchased an in-line version. To sanitize the fresh water and the plumbing, I would fill the garden hose with a bleach solution and connect it to the city water fill, which would do the same thing.

Another option to sanitize fresh water tank

Another option would be to use this handy gadget that can be connected to the outside pressurized source and then to the supply hose going to your rig.

You will need a short supply hose that connects to the outside faucet and then the inlet of this sanitizer and your supply hose will fit the other end. This will allow you to pour in whatever amount you want. You can find it at Amazon here.

If you do not like the smell of bleach, I would recommend using the Thetford fresh water tank sanitizing product. This is a two-step process and this sanitizer would be the best option.

